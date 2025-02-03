Solar Energy Systems Market Size to Worth USD 590.8 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A solar energy system is a technology that harnesses sunlight to generate electrical power for a wide range of applications. It typically involves using solar photovoltaics (PV), battery energy storage systems, inverters, and other associated components that combine to convert solar energy into usable electricity. Solar PV panels capture sunlight and convert it into direct current (DC) electricity, which is then converted into alternating current (AC) by an inverter for use in homes, businesses, or industrial settings. To optimize solar energy use, advancements in battery technology, such as lithium-ion batteries (including lithium iron phosphate [LFP] and nickel manganese cobalt [NMC] variants), are being made to improve storage efficiency, extend battery lifecycles, and reduce costs.

Market Dynamics

Government policies and incentives aimed at promoting the adoption of renewable power driving market growth

The global shift toward renewable energy has prompted governments to introduce policies and incentives that encourage the adoption of clean power across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. These initiatives are aimed at making renewable energy systems more accessible and affordable, thereby reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. As demand for sustainable energy grows to meet the needs of expanding populations and industries, these programs are playing a crucial role in accelerating the transition to clean power.

For example, India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) provides significant subsidies for rooftop solar installations. Residential consumers can receive up to 40% off the cost of systems up to 3 kW and 20% for systems ranging from 3-10 kW, making renewable energy solutions more cost-effective and encouraging broader adoption. These incentives not only make renewable energy financially attractive but also contribute to the global push for sustainable energy, fostering market growth and decreasing dependence on traditional, non-renewable power sources.

Advancements in Photovoltaic (PV) technology inclined towards enhancing solar power conversion to facilitate new growth opportunities

The global solar energy market is experiencing significant growth driven by continuous advancements in photovoltaic (PV) technology, which are enhancing both efficiency and cost-effectiveness. One of the most promising innovations is perovskite solar cells, which have achieved efficiency rates exceeding 30%, presenting a viable alternative to traditional silicon-based panels. Oxford PV, a pioneer in perovskite technology, has developed tandem solar cells that significantly increase power conversion efficiency, supporting broader adoption.

Additionally, thin-film solar technology is advancing with the use of materials like copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) and cadmium telluride (CdTe). These materials provide cost-effective and energy-efficient alternatives to traditional silicon panels. First Solar, a leader in thin-film technology, has made considerable progress in scaling CdTe-based solar panels, positioning them as a competitive option for large-scale projects.

Together, these innovations offer transformative opportunities, helping to meet the growing demand for sustainable and efficient renewable energy solutions.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is poised to lead the global solar energy systems market, driven by the widespread adoption of renewable energy policies in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. These nations are actively promoting renewable energy through subsidies and incentives, fueling the growth of the solar energy market.

For example, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA) projects the region's total installed solar power capacity to increase by over 110 GW in 2023, up from approximately 597 GW in 2022, with China and India being key contributors to this surge.

China's aggressive solar installation strategies and India's subsidy-driven rooftop solar initiatives play a pivotal role in this expansion, establishing the Asia Pacific region as a dominant force in the global solar energy market.

Key Highlights

The global solar energy systems market size was valued at USD 201.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 220.9 billion in 2025 to reach USD 590.8 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to grow from to reach exhibiting a during the forecast period Based on Type, the market is segmented into solar photovoltaics (PV) and concentrated solar thermal power (CSP). The Solar Photovoltaics (PV) segment owns the highest market share.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, utility, and others. The residential sector accounted for the major market share.

Based on End-User, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility, and Others. The residential owns the highest market share.

Asia Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Axcel Gases Beijing Epsolar Technology Co. Ltd. Canadian Solar Enphase Energy Esolar Inc. Firmer Group First Solar JA SOLAR Technology Co. Jinko Solar Kaneka Corp. LONGi Risen Energy Co. Ltd. Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Schneider Electric SMA Technologies SolarEdge Technologies Inc. SunPower Corp. Tata Power Solar Trina Solar

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), successfully commissioned a solar-and-battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. The project includes a 100 MW photovoltaic (PV) facility combined with a 120 MWh utility-scale BESS.

Segmentation

By Type

Solar Photovoltaics (PV)

Concentrated Solar Thermal Power (CSP)

By Product

Solar Panels

Batteries

Inverters

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

Others

