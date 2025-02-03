Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentations and Posters at the 21st Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2025

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced that two oral presentations and 20 posters across its development programs will be included at the 21st Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2025, being held February 3-7, 2025 in San Diego, CA.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to advance our scientific leadership in Fabry and Pompe diseases, Amicus researchers will present two oral presentations and 20 posters at this year’s WORLDSymposium,” said Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. “We’re proud of the progress we are making for patients living with Fabry and Pompe and are committed to build on this momentum in pursuit of our mission to develop and deliver transformative medicines for people living with rare diseases.”

Oral Platform Presentation:

Pompe Disease:

Abstract Title: Miglustat: A first-in-class enzyme stabilizer for late-onset Pompe disease

Presenter: Robert J. Hopkin, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, U.S.A.

Robert J. Hopkin, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, U.S.A. Date and time: Wednesday, February 5, 11:00 a.m. PST

Abstract Title: Clinically important improvements in 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) and forced vital capacity (FVC) in adults with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) switching from alglucosidase alfa (alg) to cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat (cipa+mig) in the PROPEL study

Presenter: Benedikt Schoser, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany

Benedikt Schoser, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 1:30 p.m. PST

Poster Sessions:

Fabry Disease:

Abstract Title: Exploring the lived experiences and care perceptions of females living with Fabry in the US, Canada, and Japan (Poster #8)

Presenter: Julia Alton, Canadian Fabry Association, Ontario, Canada

Julia Alton, Canadian Fabry Association, Ontario, Canada Date and time: Tuesday, February 4, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Tuesday, February 4, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 2-B



Abstract Title: Exploring the demographics of the diagnosed Fabry population in Canada (Poster #9)

Presenter: Julia Alton, Canadian Fabry Association, Ontario, Canada

Julia Alton, Canadian Fabry Association, Ontario, Canada Date and time: Tuesday, February 4, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Tuesday, February 4, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kisok 3-A



Abstract Title: Stable: A protein engineering platform for enhancing stability and delivery of alpha-galactosidase A for Fabry disease therapy (Poster #358)

Presenter: Tobias Willer, Amicus Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A.

Tobias Willer, Amicus Therapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A. Date and time: Wednesday, February 5, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Wednesday, February 5, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 31-A



Abstract Title: Long-term safety and efficacy of migalastat in adolescent patients with Fabry disease: Results from the ASPIRE study and open-label extension (Poster #283)

Presenter: Uma Ramaswami , Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Genetics and Genomic Medicine, London, U.K.

Uma Ramaswami Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Genetics and Genomic Medicine, London, U.K. Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 32-D



Abstract Title: Treatment satisfaction in patients with Fabry disease: Patient-reported outcomes from the FollowME Fabry Pathfinders registry and the SATIS-Fab study (Poster #90)

Presenter: Ulla Feldt-Rasmussen, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark

Ulla Feldt-Rasmussen, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 1-C



Abstract Title: FollowME Fabry Pathfinders Registry: Patient-reported outcomes in a cohort of patients on migalastat treatment for median 4 years (Poster #91)

Presenter: Ulla Feldt-Rasmussen, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark

Ulla Feldt-Rasmussen, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 1-D



Abstract Title: Quality of life of migalastat-treated adolescents with Fabry disease: Results from the ASPIRE study and open-label extension (Poster #142)

Presenter: Robert J. Hopkin, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, U.S.A.

Robert J. Hopkin, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, U.S.A. Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: 15-C



Abstract Title: Trial in progress: An open-label study (AT1001-025 RENEW) to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of migalastat in patients with Fabry disease and amenable GLA variants with severe renal impairment or end-stage renal disease treated with dialysis (Poster #136)

Presenter: Jennifer Hiros, Amicus Therapeutics, Princeton, NJ, U.S.A.

Jennifer Hiros, Amicus Therapeutics, Princeton, NJ, U.S.A. Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kisok 12-D



Abstract Title: An observational cohort study evaluating outcomes in patients with Fabry disease treated with migalastat in a real-world setting in France (MIGA-Fab) (Poster #185)

Presenter: Didier Lacombe, Bordeaux University Hospital, Bordeaux, France

Didier Lacombe, Bordeaux University Hospital, Bordeaux, France Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 24-C



Pompe Disease:

Abstract Title: Non-invasive magnetic resonance imaging monitoring of glycogen accumulation in a mouse model of Pompe disease (Poster #361)

Presenter: Nirbhay Yadav, F. M. Kirby Research Center for Functional Brain Imaging, Kennedy Krieger Institute, Baltimore, MD, U.S.A.

Nirbhay Yadav, F. M. Kirby Research Center for Functional Brain Imaging, Kennedy Krieger Institute, Baltimore, MD, U.S.A. Date and time: Tuesday, February 4, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Tuesday, February 4, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 21-D



Abstract Title: Miglustat: A first-in-class enzyme stabilizer for late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #139)

Presenter: Robert J. Hopkin, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, U.S.A.

Robert J. Hopkin, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH, U.S.A. Date and time: Wednesday, February 5, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Wednesday, February 5, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 12-A



Abstract Title: Reaching consensus on comprehensive and achievable monitoring for adults with late-onset Pompe disease in the UK (Poster #71)

Presenter: Patrick Deegan, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), Cambridge, U.K.

Patrick Deegan, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), Cambridge, U.K. Date and time: Wednesday, February 5, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Wednesday, February 5, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 4-D



Abstract Title: Pompe disease in Sweden: A real-world evidence study investigating disease burden, treatment patterns for enzyme replacement therapy and concomitant medications (Poster #248)

Presenter: Sofia Nordin, Amicus Therapeutics, Copenhagen, Denmark

Sofia Nordin, Amicus Therapeutics, Copenhagen, Denmark Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 26-D



Abstract Title: Patient perspective of participation in clinical studies in LOPD: Structured exit interviews from cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat studies (Poster #102)

Presenter: Jamie Gault, Amicus Therapeutics, Princeton, NJ, U.S.A.

Jamie Gault, Amicus Therapeutics, Princeton, NJ, U.S.A. Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kisok 15-B



Abstract Title: POM-005: A global, prospective, observational registry of people living with Pompe disease (Poster #225)

Presenter: Paul McIntosh, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A.

Paul McIntosh, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A. Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 30-A



Abstract Title: Clinically important improvements in 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) and forced vital capacity (FVC) in adults with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) switching from alglucosidase alfa (alg) to cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat (cipa+mig) in the PROPEL study (Poster #303)

Presenter: Benedikt Schoser, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany

Benedikt Schoser, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 36-B



Abstract Title Outcomes of a pediatric patient with late-onset Pompe disease switching from high-dose, high-frequency alglucosidase alfa to standard-dose cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat (Poster #70)

Presenter: Stephanie DeArmey, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, U.S.A.

Stephanie DeArmey, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, U.S.A. Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 5-C



Abstract Title: Cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease: two non-ambulatory patients switching from high-dose, high-frequency alglucosidase alfa (Poster #46)

Presenter: Barry J. Byrne, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A.

Barry J. Byrne, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A. Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 7-B



Abstract Title: Post-baseline outcomes of the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme registry for cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #288)

Presenter: Mark Roberts, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Salford, U.K.

Mark Roberts, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Salford, U.K. Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kiosk 33-B



Abstract Title: Correction of glycogen accumulation in muscle, heart and CNS in a pre-clinical model of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for Pompe disease (Poster #351)

Presenter: Slawomir Wantuch, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, London, U.K.

Slawomir Wantuch, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, London, U.K. Date and time: Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST

Thursday, February 6, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PST Location: Kisok 38-D



About WORLD Symposium

WORLDSymposium is designed for basic, translational and clinical researchers, patient advocacy groups, clinicians, and all others who are interested in learning more about the latest discoveries related to lysosomal diseases and the clinical investigation of these advances. Each year, WORLDSymposium presents the latest information from basic science, translational research, and clinical trials for lysosomal diseases. For more information, please visit www.worldsymposia.org.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Amicus Therapeutics

Andrew Faughnan

Vice President, Investor Relations

afaughnan@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-3809

Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Diana Moore

Vice President, Corporate Communications

dmoore@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G