Introducing HRCI ENGAGE, A Global Online Community for HR Professionals to Connect and Share Insights

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HRCI, the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession, announced the official launch of HRCI ENGAGE, a free online community for HR professionals worldwide.

In a field driven by peer engagement, practical experience and continuous learning, HRCI ENGAGE provides a nurturing, interactive environment for HR professionals, from emerging practitioners to seasoned executives, to share wisdom and stay ahead of emerging trends. Through collaborative exchanges, moderated discussions and advanced tools, HRCI ENGAGE is designed to empower community members and enhance their skills, helping advance their careers and the HR field.

Key features of HRCI ENGAGE at launch include:

Video Events and Live Chats: Continuing education webinars, hosted chats with industry experts and live networking with HR professionals allow users to learn from each other regardless of physical location.



Additional technologies are under development, with details coming later this year.

“The call for a unified, accessible platform for HR collaboration has never been more evident,” said Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRCI. “We created HRCI ENGAGE in response to that demand to facilitate information sharing in a global, synergistic space.”

Dr. Dufrane continued, “With HRCI ENGAGE, we aim to offer a trusted sanctuary for HR professionals to forge meaningful connections, help one another solve problems and exchange knowledge—advancing the HR profession and workplaces around the world.”

To join HRCI ENGAGE today, visit www.hrci.org/ENGAGE.

About HRCI®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. To learn more about HRCI, visit www.hrci.org.