Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Poised for Strong Growth, Projected to Reach USD 17,079.9 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for orthopaedic imaging equipment is on a robust growth trajectory, with sales expected to reach an estimated USD 11,464.6 million in 2025. This marks a steady increase from the USD 11,023.7 million in revenue generated in 2024. The market is anticipated to continue its upward momentum, driven by technological advancements and the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, with projections indicating a rise to USD 17,079.9 million by 2035.

This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035, highlighting the sustained demand for innovative orthopaedic imaging solutions across hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Imaging technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT or CAT), and ultrasound have opened new therapy possibilities with little morbidity. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoporosis, arthritis, elbow pain, and others have increased the demand for diagnosis and diagnostic equipment across the globe.

Advancements in imaging technologies, such as 3D imaging, AI integration, and enhanced resolution capabilities, are contributing significantly to the market’s expansion. These innovations are improving diagnostic accuracy, enabling quicker and more effective treatment plans for patients, and driving increased adoption among healthcare providers worldwide.

As healthcare systems continue to focus on delivering more accurate and efficient care, the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is set to become a critical component in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal conditions. With a growing aging population and an increase in the number of sports-related injuries, the demand for orthopaedic imaging devices is expected to remain strong, offering lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and industry stakeholders.

As the market evolves, key players are strategically positioning themselves to capitalize on these trends, developing state-of-the-art imaging technologies that meet the needs of both healthcare professionals and patients. The increasing investments in research and development are further set to enhance the market's growth potential, ultimately improving patient outcomes and the efficiency of healthcare delivery across the globe.

Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth

One of the key drivers of growth in the orthopaedic imaging equipment market is the rapid advancement in technology. Over the next decade, we can expect to see significant improvements in imaging techniques such as:

3D Imaging & Reconstruction: 3D imaging technology allows for more precise and detailed views of bone structures, leading to better diagnosis and surgical planning. As 3D imaging becomes more accessible and cost-effective, its adoption in orthopaedic practices is expected to rise dramatically.

Rising Incidence of Orthopaedic Conditions

The growing prevalence of orthopaedic conditions, such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and sports injuries, is driving the demand for advanced imaging solutions. The aging global population, particularly in developed countries, is a significant contributor to this trend. As people age, they become more prone to fractures, degenerative joint diseases, and other musculoskeletal disorders, all of which require accurate diagnostic imaging.

Furthermore, with the increasing participation in sports and physical activities, there is a surge in sports-related injuries, which further boosts the demand for orthopaedic imaging equipment.

"The orthopaedic imaging equipment market is witnessing strong and consistent growth driven by advancements in imaging technology, such as high-resolution MRI and CT scans, which are revolutionizing the way musculoskeletal conditions are diagnosed and treated, The shift toward non-invasive procedures, coupled with a growing aging population and the rising incidence of sports injuries, is expected to contribute significantly to the market's expansion. As healthcare providers seek improved diagnostic tools for accurate, real-time imaging, we expect sustained investment in this segment over the next decade." says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Improved Patient Outcomes and Cost Efficiency

As orthopaedic imaging technology continues to improve, so do the outcomes for patients. High-resolution imaging allows for more accurate assessments of bone structures and joint abnormalities, leading to more targeted treatments. For example, minimally invasive surgeries, which require precise imaging for planning and execution, are becoming more common.

Moreover, the integration of AI and machine learning tools can help healthcare providers streamline their workflow, reduce diagnostic errors, and decrease the need for repeat imaging. This results in both cost and time savings, making it an attractive option for healthcare institutions.

Growth of Orthopaedic Imaging in Emerging Markets

While developed countries will continue to be major contributors to the orthopaedic imaging market, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are expected to see significant growth. Increasing healthcare spending, improving medical infrastructure, and rising awareness of advanced imaging technologies are factors contributing to the market expansion in these regions.

Government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare accessibility and affordability are also likely to drive the adoption of advanced orthopaedic imaging equipment. In particular, countries like India, China, and Brazil are seeing rapid growth in their healthcare sectors, which will further fuel the demand for diagnostic equipment.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the future of the orthopaedic imaging equipment market looks promising, there are several challenges that need to be addressed:

High Costs of Advanced Imaging Systems: Although technological advancements are making imaging equipment more accurate and efficient, the high upfront costs can be a barrier for many healthcare providers, particularly in developing countries. Manufacturers and policymakers must find ways to make these technologies more affordable and accessible.

Although technological advancements are making imaging equipment more accurate and efficient, the high upfront costs can be a barrier for many healthcare providers, particularly in developing countries. Manufacturers and policymakers must find ways to make these technologies more affordable and accessible. Regulatory Challenges: The regulatory landscape for medical imaging equipment is complex and varies by region. Companies must navigate stringent regulations and approval processes to bring their products to market, which can slow down innovation and market adoption.

However, these challenges present opportunities for companies that can innovate and develop solutions that address these pain points, such as cost-effective and portable imaging equipment, as well as streamlined regulatory pathways for new technologies.





Industry Players and Competitive Trends:

Leading players in the orthopedic imaging equipment market are placing a strong emphasis on continuous product innovation and strategic launches to keep pace with the dynamic needs of healthcare providers. These companies are unveiling cutting-edge, adaptable imaging systems and broadening their product portfolios to offer more holistic solutions across various medical specialties. This ongoing innovation is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge while meeting the diverse requirements of both medical professionals and patients.

Recent Industry Developments in Orthopedic Imaging Equipment:

On September 13, 2023, Royal Philips, a global health technology pioneer, unveiled the Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System 3000 - Zenition 30, further expanding its versatile Zenition mobile C-arm series.

On March 2, 2023, Canon Medical introduced the Aquilion Serve computed tomography (CT) and Celex multipurpose X-ray systems at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in Vienna, Austria. These advanced systems leverage superior image quality and AI-driven automation to enhance workflow efficiency.

High Cost and Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure to Limit Sales in Underdeveloped Economies

Currently, several developing and underdeveloped nations are lacking adequate imaging infrastructure to conduct tests and technology implementation. Developed nations such as the USA have better diagnostic imaging and use advanced imaging techniques.

However, with few reimbursement policies and a lack of healthcare infrastructure, the market in underdeveloped economies in Latin America is expected to witness headwinds in the upcoming years.

These economies lack widespread access to diagnostic imaging, limiting the sales in the orthopedic imaging equipment market.

Besides this, the high cost involved in the initial setup and installation of imaging equipment and broadband technology in remote locations might hamper the growth of the global orthopedic imaging equipment market.

Additionally, the chances of recovering the costs solely depend on the number of scans arriving per day. Hence, achieving break-even is quite uncertain and entails high risk. This is expected to be the major restraining factor in the orthopedic imaging equipment market.

Key Players of Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market:

General Electric Healthcare Limited

Siemens AG

Esaote SPA

Hitachi Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Planmed OY

EOS imaging

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Neusoft Corporation

Carestream Health

Key Segments of Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into X-Ray systems, CT-scanner, MRI systems, EOS imaging systems, ultrasound, and nuclear imaging systems.

By Indication:

In terms of indication, the industry is divided into acute injuries, chronic disorders, and others.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into hospitals, radiology centers, emergency care facility and ambulatory surgical centers.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

