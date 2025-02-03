Baxter Kidney Care is Now Vantive, A New Standalone Vital Organ Therapy Company

Vantive builds on a 70-year legacy of kidney care leadership and innovation, with a singular focus on empowering patients and care teams with more flexible, collaborative and accessible care options

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantive, formerly the Baxter Kidney Care segment, today launched as a new standalone vital organ therapy company following the completion of its acquisition by funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) from Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX). Vantive builds on a 70-year legacy as a leader in kidney care innovation to advance its mission of extending lives and expanding possibilities.

As an independent company, Vantive is dedicated to elevating the standards of kidney and vital organ therapies with a vision to enable longer, fuller lives for patients everywhere. Approximately 4 million people worldwide receive dialysis treatment for chronic kidney disease.1 Access to this life-sustaining treatment varies across regions, and patients on dialysis often face physical and emotional burdens throughout the therapy process. Empowering patients and care teams, while helping to break down the barriers to starting and staying on therapy, is central to Vantive’s strategy to advance vital organ therapies.

"From patients beginning their dialysis journeys to clinicians fighting to save lives in the ICU, accessing the right therapy at the right time is critical. This is why our singular focus as Vantive is to empower more patients and care teams in these moments – with better options, greater control and expanded possibilities,” said Chris Toth, CEO of Vantive. “We are beginning a new era of vital organ therapy innovation, and I am looking forward to working with our 23,000 global Vantive colleagues to make a difference for millions of patients and families around the world.”

The Vantive Difference

Vantive delivers innovative products, digitally-enhanced solutions and advanced services to support dialysis at home and in the clinic, as well as critical care therapy to support the kidney and other vital organs in an intensive care unit (ICU) setting. Patients across more than 100 countries around the world interact with Vantive’s people, solutions and services over 1 million times each day. This represents over 1 million opportunities to impact the patient experience every day.

Through its fully integrated approach to innovation, Vantive seeks to help therapy fit more easily into providers’ practices and patients’ lives. Vantive’s technologies and solutions are designed to elevate the therapy experience, expand efficiencies for care teams, and enhance outcomes for patients. For example, the use of Vantive’s remote patient monitoring technology has been associated with lower incidence of all-cause mortality, fewer hospitalizations, reduced treatment drop-out, and greater treatment adherence for home dialysis.2

"The launch of Vantive represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of kidney care and organ support," said Kieran Gallahue, Chair of the Vantive Board of Directors. "With a clear focus on enabling greater connection, visibility and insights throughout the care journey, Vantive is uniquely positioned to improve the therapy experience for patients and care teams. I am honored to support this dedicated team in advancing Vantive’s important mission to extend lives and expand possibilities."

"We are excited to partner with Vantive to expand the team’s global impact and position the business for long-term success," said Robert Schmidt, Carlyle's Global Co-Head of Healthcare. "In this new chapter, Carlyle is committed to supporting Vantive’s continued innovation to help enhance care accessibility, quality and outcomes for patients, as well as efficiency for clinicians.”

Vantive is a vital organ therapy company on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients and care teams everywhere. For 70 years, our team has driven meaningful innovations in kidney care. Today, patients across more than 100 countries around the world interact with Vantive's people, solutions and services over 1 million times each day. As we build on our legacy, we are deepening our commitment to elevating the dialysis experience through digital solutions and advanced services, while looking beyond kidney care and investing in transforming vital organ therapies.

