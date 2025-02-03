Ethernet Controller Market Size to Hit USD 20.71 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Ethernet controller is a device that contains an integrated circuit and regulates Ethernet communications. Ethernet is the method by which the majority of computers communicate. Ethernet controllers are installed on the motherboards of the majority of contemporary computers. Ethernet controllers examine each data packet to determine if it is intended for the local computer or another computer on the network. The data is decoded and sent to the local computer if it is its intended destination. In the event that the network machine does not correspond to the designated receiver, the data is discarded.

Market Dynamics

Adoption of EtherCat for Real-time Network for Machine Control Drives the Global Market

Ethernet for Control Automation Technology (EtherCAT) is based on the CANopen protocol and Ethernet. However, it is unique from other network or internet connection forms in that it is tailored specifically for use in controlling industrial automation. EtherCAT is a quick and deterministic network that processes data with dedicated hardware and software. It utilizes a master-slave, full-duplex configuration and adapts to any topology. It can process 1,000 I/O points in 30 microseconds and communicate with 100 servo axes in 100 microseconds.

Given the benefits of EtherCAT, several companies are developing innovative processes and applications for various vertical markets. For example, as a significant contributor to 3D laser processing technology, Trumpf provides comprehensive machines and systems with optimally coordinated components, beam sources, and beam components. Its new solutions rely on Industrial PC technology and EtherCAT components to attain new performance levels. Such factors drive market expansion.

Adoption of USB Ethernet Controllers Creates Tremendous Opportunities

A USB-to-Ethernet converter is useful in a variety of circumstances. For instance, the Wi-Fi option on a user's laptop may be experiencing technical issues, or the user may discover that Wi-Fi is disabled for security reasons in certain locations, although users require internet access. In such situations, an Ethernet port and a simple adapter should suffice. Enhanced speed and dependability of connectivity can be attained through a cable-based infrastructure.

Companies are creating and releasing new products or adding new features to their current products to satisfy the demands of diverse end users. Biopac Systems Inc. offers 10/100 Mbps USB 2.0 to Ethernet adapters. The USB 2.0 Ethernet Adapter connects the user's computer to a 10/100 Mbps network via USB, eliminating the need to add an internal Ethernet card. The adapter's compatibility with USB 2.0 (480 Mbps) provides uncompromised 10/100 Mbps network speed. Such developments are anticipated to create opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global ethernet controller market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period. Ethernet controllers for 5G infrastructure will be in high demand in North America due to the expansion of 5G networks and their growing applications. According to Ericsson's Mobility Report 2020, there will be over 195 million 5G subscriptions in the United States by 2026, and 5G will account for approximately 71.5% of the US mobile market by 2029. The demand for Ethernet Controllers will increase because of the rapidly expanding 5G industry in the United States.

The region's digital transformation as it embraces the cloud is also a significant factor in expanding the Ethernet Controller market in North America. For example, the Canadian government has been developing a cloud adoption strategy as part of its "cloud-first" adoption strategy, in which the cloud is the preferred option for providing IT services and the public cloud is the preferred choice for cloud deployment, and a security risk management strategy for cloud adoption that safeguards Canadians' data and privacy. These trends will drive the market in the region of study.

Key Highlights

The global ethernet controller market size was valued at USD 11.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 11.86 billion in 2025 to USD 20.71 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on bandwidth type, the global ethernet controller market is bifurcated into fast ethernet, gigabit ethernet, and switch ethernet. The fast ethernet segment dominates the global market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.91% over the forecast period.

Based on function, the global ethernet controller market is divided into PHY and integrated. The PHY segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.55% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global ethernet controller market is segmented into servers, routers and switches, consumer applications, and other end-users. The servers segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global ethernet controller market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Intel Corporation Microchip Technology Inc Broadcom Inc. Cirrus Logic Inc. Marvell Technology Group Texas Instruments Incorporated Silicon Laboratories Inc. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. Cadence Design Systems Inc. Futurlec Inc.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, NVIDIA introduced NVIDIA Spectrum-XTM, an accelerated networking platform designed to boost the performance and efficiency of Ethernet-based AI clouds.

In August 2023, ASIX announced that it is releasing the AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller to improve portable, high-speed, and dependable wired network connectivity.

Segmentation

By Bandwidth Type

Fast Ethernet

Gigabit Ethernet

Switch Ethernet

By Function

PHY (Physical Layer)

Integrated

By End-User

Servers

Routers and Switches

Consumer Applications

Other end-users

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

