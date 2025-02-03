Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

CHASKA, Minn., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The conference will take place February 10-11, 2025, in New York, NY.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Details: Lifecore management, including Paul Josephs, chief executive officer, and Ryan Lake, chief financial officer, will participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: February 10-11, 2025

Location: New York, NY

About Lifecore Biomedical