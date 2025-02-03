IREN to Release Q2 FY25 Results on February 12, 2025

SYDNEY, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (together with its subsidiaries, "IREN") today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and six-months ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. New York time.

The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at https://iren.com/investor/events-and-presentations

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Time & Date: 5:00 p.m. New York time, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 9:00 a.m. Sydney time, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Participant Registration Link Live Webcast Use this link Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link

Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About IREN

IREN is a leading data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy.

Bitcoin Mining: providing security to the Bitcoin network, expanding to 57 EH/s in 2025. Operations since 2019.

providing security to the Bitcoin network, expanding to 57 EH/s in 2025. Operations since 2019. AI Cloud Services: providing cloud compute to AI customers, 1,896 NVIDIA H100 & H200 GPUs. Operations since 2024.

providing cloud compute to AI customers, 1,896 NVIDIA H100 & H200 GPUs. Operations since 2024. Next-Generation Data Centers : 510MW of operating data centers, expanding to 910MW in 2025. Specifically designed and purpose-built infrastructure for high-performance and power-dense computing applications.

: 510MW of operating data centers, expanding to 910MW in 2025. Specifically designed and purpose-built infrastructure for high-performance and power-dense computing applications. Technology : technology stack for performance optimization of AI Cloud Services and Bitcoin Mining operations.

: technology stack for performance optimization of AI Cloud Services and Bitcoin Mining operations. Development Portfolio: 2,310MW of grid-connected power secured across North America, >2,000 acre property portfolio and multi-gigawatt development pipeline.

2,310MW of grid-connected power secured across North America, >2,000 acre property portfolio and multi-gigawatt development pipeline. 100% Renewable Energy (from clean or renewable energy sources or through the purchase of RECs) : targets sites with low-cost & underutilized renewable energy, and supports electrical grids and local communities.

Contacts

Media



Jon Snowball

Sodali & Co

+61 477 946 068

+61 423 136 761



Gillian Roberts

Aircover Communications

+1 818 395 2948

gillian.roberts@aircoverpr.com

Investors



Lincoln Tan

IREN

+61 407 423 395

lincoln.tan@iren.com



