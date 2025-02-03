FTAI AVIATION LTD. (NASDAQ: FTAI) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds FTAI Aviation Ltd. Investors of Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds FTAI Aviation Ltd. (“FTAI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTAI) investors of an upcoming deadline involving a securities fraud class action lawsuit commenced against the Company.

If you purchased or acquired FTAI securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit FTAI Aviation Ltd. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

A lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of FTAI between July 23, 2024 and January 15, 2025, inclusive, alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its senior officers.

According to the lawsuit, FTAI made misrepresentations concerning the size of its aftermarket aerospace business.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by March 18, 2025 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com