Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) partners with leading advisory firm to grow IP commercialization and defend its technology

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints), a global leader in biometric technology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with a leading IP advisory firm to expand its IP commercialization and to defend its technology rights. This collaboration aims to capitalise on Fingerprints’ strong patent portfolio and will support multiple IP commercialization opportunities concurrently.

The IP commercialization initiative, which began in July 2023, following the establishment of the New Business unit, has already yielded significant results, with the first revenue generated in 2024, following the signing of a patent licence agreement with a major global firm as the licensee. Fingerprints has identified several new opportunities and is optimistic about successfully pursuing these with the support of its new partner.

"Fingerprints have built incredible technology that we’ve patented to protect our investments. Defending against infringements is important in ensuring that our customers can use technology with the quality and providence that they deserve," said Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints. "This collaboration allows us to handle more cases efficiently and leverage our evidence of use to pursue identified targets. We are confident that this partnership will drive high-margin revenue growth for our business."

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Building on successful implementation of IP commercialization strategy, resulting in the first revenue win in 2024.

Identification and engagement of additional evidence of use of Fingerprint’s technology.

Enhanced capability to manage and pursue more cases with the support of the new partner.





Fingerprints remains committed to innovation and excellence in the technology sector. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to defend its intellectual property and deliver value to its shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, President & CEO

Investor Relations: +46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press: +46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com



About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on X. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

