FTI Consulting Announces Technology Alliance with iManage

WASHINGTON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Technology segment has entered into a teaming agreement with iManage, the company “dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™”. This alliance will support FTI Technology’s Corporate Legal Operations practice in providing clients with cloud-based, fit-for-purpose solutions to solve legal department and law firm knowledge work-related challenges.

“The majority of legal departments anticipate an increase in their use of technology platforms that support automation and knowledge management for their organizations,” said Mike Ferrara, a Managing Director at FTI Technology. “As clients look to capitalize on their existing investments in document management or unlock new opportunities through artificial intelligence capabilities, our global team brings expertise and collaboration with iManage to support technology assessment, road mapping, implementation, adoption and more.”

Serving large, global enterprises and law firms, iManage enables legal teams to manage high-value legal content more efficiently and securely, while empowering counsel to collaborate and meet complex document management demands across their organization. Through this alliance, FTI Technology will help clients implement knowledge management and collaboration workflows and systems that enhance productivity, deliver insight and improve efficiency for counsel.

“FTI Technology’s extensive legal operations expertise, combined with iManage’s function-rich knowledge work platform, will help legal teams significantly improve their operational efficiency and strategic effectiveness,” said Dan Dosen, Executive Vice President, Channel & Alliances, at iManage. “We look forward to collaborating with FTI Technology in the legal sector.”

Wafik Guirgis, a Senior Managing Director and global Co-Leader of FTI Technology’s Corporate Legal Operations practice, added, “Legal department leaders and legal operations professionals are highly focused on aligning their function to business goals and leveraging technology in ways that add strategic value. Our team includes many experts in legal department digital transformation and the legal technology ecosystem at large, and we leverage this expertise to forge strategic alliances with technology providers that are well positioned to meet the needs of our clients globally, across contract lifecycle management, document management, legal process automation, artificial intelligence adoption and technology enablement.”

More information about FTI Technology’s Corporate Legal Operations offerings is available here.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .



FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Allman

+1.206.369.5209

ashley.allman@fticonsulting.com