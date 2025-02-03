TSplus and Cogito Software Unite for Enhanced Market Growth in China

PARIS, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus has announced the strengthening of its strategic partnership with Cogito Software, a leading software distributor in China with over 400,000 customers and an importer of TeamViewer. This development marks a significant milestone in the companies' collaboration, which originally began with a sales agreement signed in January 2019.

This renewed collaboration was formalized during a productive meeting on November 18, 2024, in Beijing between Dominique Benoit, Founder and President of TSplus, Rich Yu, President of Cogito Software, and Henri Merlin, COO of TSplus. The discussions, which took place over a successful business lunch, focused on advancing mutual growth opportunities and enhancing local support for TSplus’ Chinese partners and customers.

Expanding TSplus China Operations

Dominique Benoit stated, “With our local presence in Shanghai, my goal is to deliver the best possible support to our Chinese partners and customers. I am convinced that we are providing the opportunity to develop Cogito Software’s sales in 2025. The cybersecurity market is a necessity today. All of Cogito’s customers need to shield their application servers. TSplus Advanced Security is affordable, user-friendly, and already available in Chinese. Furthermore, TSplus Remote Support is the best alternative to TeamViewer, complementing our position as the world’s leading alternative to Citrix.”

As part of TSplus’ expansion strategy, a local subsidiary has been established in Shanghai with a dedicated operational team:

Neo Chen — Leading sales and business development.

— Leading sales and business development. Shen Xu — Managing marketing efforts.

— Managing marketing efforts. Yi Zheng — Ensuring optimal communication and collaboration between the headquarters in France and the local team.



Cogito Software has long supported TSplus by promoting its solutions on its platform, including TSplus Advanced Security, Remote Access, Remote Support, and Server Monitoring.

“The creation of TSplus China and our commitment to providing local sales and marketing support is a testament to our dedication to the Chinese market,” Dominique Benoit added. “This is just the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership between our two companies. I am extremely pleased with our decision to enhance Cogito’s capabilities for success with TSplus products.”

Future Prospects for TSplus China and Cogito Software

Looking ahead, Neo Chen and his team will intensify prospecting efforts from Shanghai, including an upcoming meeting with Rich Yu to further strengthen the partnership. Dominique Benoit and Rich Yu are also scheduled to meet again in April when Dominique travels to Shanghai before attending the TSplus International Meeting 2025 in Bali.

This strengthened alliance signals TSplus’ commitment to bringing top-tier remote access and cybersecurity solutions to the dynamic and rapidly evolving Chinese market.

Become an official TSplus partner: Discover our Partner Program.

About TSplus : TSplus is a leading provider of remote access, cybersecurity, and IT management solutions, helping businesses around the world simplify secure access to business applications. For more information, http://www.tsplus.net

About Cogito Software : Cogito Software is a premier distributor of software products in China, serving over 400,000 customers. The company is a trusted importer of TeamViewer and other leading IT solutions, driving digital transformation across industries.

