Australian Oilseeds Accelerates Growth with Expanded Distribution Across 1,000+ Woolworths Stores

COOTAMUNDRA, Australia, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT) today announced expanded distribution of its premium cold pressed oils at Woolworths, a major retailer in Australia with over 1,000 locations across the country. Four SKUs of the Company’s cold pressed GEO Extra Virgin Non-GMO Canola oil and its cold pressed GEO Non-GMO Extra Virgin Vegetable oil are now available at Woolworths locations in pack sizes ranging from 750ml to 4L.

“We are very pleased to partner with Woolworths to provide consumers greater access to our high-quality, sustainable and locally sourced oils,” said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited. “Our GEO brand exemplifies our mission by offering a unique range of products that significantly reduce the use of chemicals in farming and food production systems, creating a cleaner, healthier environment for all. This agreement, coupled with our recently announced expansion in China, demonstrates significant progress on our key strategic initiatives along with helping to accelerate our growth trajectory. We look forward to increasing our range of healthier GEO oils in Woolworths supermarkets throughout 2025.”

Australian oilseed investments is also in discussions with other retail chains in both Australia and the United States for supply of its unique range of non-GMO cold pressed extra virgin vegetable oils.

About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. is an Australian proprietary company that, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company’s cold pressing oil plant has grown to become the largest in Australia, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities and positioning. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. For example, global economic conditions could in the future reduce demand for our products; we could in the future experience cybersecurity incidents; we may be unable to manage or sustain the level of growth that our business has experienced in prior periods; our financial resources may not be sufficient to maintain or improve our competitive position; we may be unable to attract new customers, or retain or sell additional products to existing customers; we may experience challenges successfully expanding our marketing and sales capabilities, including further specializing our sales force; customer growth could decelerate in the future; we may not achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations from recent acquisitions or business combinations, and we may not be able to pay off our convertible notes when due. Further information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited

126-142 Cowcumbla Street

Cootamundra New South Wales 2590

Attn: Bob Wu, CFO

Email: bob@energreennutrition.com.au

Investor Relations Contact

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com