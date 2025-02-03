LeddarTech Announces First OEM Design Win for LeddarVision ADAS Solution

QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech® Holdings Inc. (“LeddarTech”) (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, today announced a major milestone: one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) has selected LeddarTech as the fusion and perception software supplier for their advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) program for 2028 model year vehicles.

LeddarVision was selected for this mainstream commercial vehicle platform after a comprehensive evaluation by the customer of the leading solutions available in the market today. LeddarVision stood out for its superior performance and efficiency in a multi-modal sensor system with both cameras and radars, and the ability to scale to various models and sensor configurations. LeddarTech revenue from this design win is expected to begin in 2025 for engineering services, with per-vehicle royalty revenue anticipated in late 2027. While project work is to commence immediately, the arrangement remains subject to the parties entering into definitive agreements.

“This award comes on the heels of the recently announced Texas Instruments collaboration and license agreement with close to US$ 10 million in pre-paid royalties. These developments evidence the industry’s pivot towards low-level fusion―an approach pioneered by LeddarTech―that enables cost-effective deployment of L2/L2+ ADAS for commercial and passenger vehicles and our leadership position in multi-modal, low-level fusion and perception software,” said Frantz Saintellemy, president and CEO of LeddarTech. “These wins also reflect the momentum that is building with our business.”

LeddarTech’s LeddarVision platform delivers an environmental model that enhances driver safety and enables greater autonomy. By leveraging cutting-edge AI and sensor fusion technology, LeddarTech enables automotive OEMs to meet increasingly challenging industry safety standards while addressing consumer demands for more advanced ADAS features.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 170 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LDTC.”