89bio Announces Closing of its Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (“89bio”) (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that it closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 25,957,142 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 4,285,714 shares, at a public offering price of $8.75 per share, and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 6,900,000 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $8.749 per pre-funded warrant, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds of the offering to 89bio, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by 89bio, were approximately $287.5 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Leerink Partners and BofA Securities acted as lead book-running managers and Cantor acted as book-running manager for the offering.

An automatically effective shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 23, 2023. The offering of the securities was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov, and may also be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Leerink Partners, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and severe hypertriglyceridemia. Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered fibroblast growth factor 21 analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

Investor Contact:

Annie Chang

89bio, Inc.

annie.chang@89bio.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com