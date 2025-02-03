Beyond, Inc. Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Results

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, Zulily, and other online retail brands designed to unlock your family’s and home’s potential, today announced that it is scheduled to release fourth quarter & full year 2024 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 24, 2025.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call and webcast to be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2024, at 8:30am ET to discuss these results and take questions from participants during the live event. Questions may also be submitted to ir@beyond.com in advance.

Webcast and Replay Information

To access the investor event via live webcast, visit investors.beyond.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.beyond.com after the live event has ended.



About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Murray, Utah, is an ecommerce focused affinity company that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to unlock their homes’ potential through its vast data cooperative. The Company currently owns Bed Bath & Beyond , Overstock , Zulily , and other related brands and websites. The Company regularly posts information and updates on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages of its website, Beyond.com .

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and Zulily are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding our quarterly earnings reporting and timing thereof. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on October 25, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.