NowVertical Announces Agreement to Defer Payment of Amounts to Affinio Sellers, Demonstrating Continued Support

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a leading data and AI solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the sellers of Affinio Inc. (the “Sellers”) led by Whitecap Venture Partners have agreed to defer payment of USD $998,000 of outstanding liabilities previously due during the first half of 2025, which will now become payable in late Q4 2025. This deferral demonstrates the ongoing confidence and support the Sellers have in NowVertical’s “One Brand, One Business” strategy.

“We appreciate the Affinio Sellers’ willingness to work with us in extending these liabilities,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, Chief Executive Officer of NowVertical. “This agreement allows us to maintain our focus on executing our organic growth initiatives as we move towards our objective to achieve a US$50 million revenue run rate and 20% best-in-class EBITDA margin.”

This development reflects the strong relationship between NowVertical and the Sellers, reaffirming the trust and alignment both parties share in the Company’s strategic vision. NowVertical appreciates this collaboration, which underscores a positive outlook for the Company’s continued success and growth.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

