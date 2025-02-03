Osisko Development Intercepts 13.61 g/t Gold Over 4.15 Meters in Initial Infill Drilling at QR Mine Prospect, Cariboo Gold Project

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from its 2024 initial exploration and historic data validation infill drill campaign at its Quesnel River Mine Prospect ("QR Mine Prospect") within the Company's wider 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project ("Cariboo" or the "Project") located in central British Columbia ("BC"), Canada.

Chris Lodder, President, stated, "Today's infill results are promising and reinforce the prospectivity of the historic QR mine area, as well as several surrounding skarn and intrusion related gold targets. This limited drill program aimed to validate historical exploration data from work conducted by previous owners between the 1970s and 2000s, which lacked preserved drill core. A proposed follow-up targeted geophysical survey—combined with the existing data—will guide the next phase of exploration and target generation on the property."

DRILL ASSAY HIGHLIGHTS

This news release includes assays from thirteen (13) surface infill diamond drill ("DD") holes totaling approximately 1,732 meters completed in 2024 (see Table 1). Select assay highlights include:

13.61 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 4.15 meters ("m") in hole QRM-24-006, including 31.90 g/t Au over 1.50 m

in hole QRM-24-006, including 5.98 g/t Au over 11.40 m in hole QRM-24-010

in hole QRM-24-010 4.27 g/t Au over 12.00 m in hole QRM-24-013

in hole QRM-24-013 14.10 g/t Au over 3.55 m in hole QRM-24-009, including 18.55 g/t Au over 0.95 m

2024 EXPLORATION PROGRAM SUMMARY

Historic Database. The Company is reviewing a historical drill database comprising over 130,000 meters of drilling in more than 1,300 drill holes. This extensive dataset is the product of exploration work competed by previous owners between the late 1970's and 2000's, and focused on several distinct localized zones of gold skarn mineralization, some of which were exploited through mining operations by previous owners. However, several drilling campaigns lack the necessary validation documentation by way of drill core data.

The Company is reviewing a historical drill database comprising over 130,000 meters of drilling in more than 1,300 drill holes. This extensive dataset is the product of exploration work competed by previous owners between the late 1970's and 2000's, and focused on several distinct localized zones of gold skarn mineralization, some of which were exploited through mining operations by previous owners. However, several drilling campaigns lack the necessary validation documentation by way of drill core data. The 2024 drill campaign was designed as an initial program to target areas of mineralization outlined by historic drill data, aiming to validate and confirm its accuracy. The intersected gold mineralization in the thirteen new holes appears to be consistent with the mineralization observed historically at the QR Mine (see Figure 5). Additionally, the mineralization is three dimensionally located adjacent to the mineralization noted in the historical data (see Figure 4). These results provide preliminary validation criteria for the potential use of the historic data for future exploration activities and target generation.

RECOMMENDATIONS & NEXT STEPS

These encouraging results indicate the potential for local targeting using the historical drill data. Given the localized nature of historic drilling, there remains a possibility of yet undiscovered Au-rich zones within the area of the QR Mine Prospect.

However, a blanket of quaternary till covers most of the area, posing a challenge in the available exploration strategies. In this context, geophysical techniques are expected to be a good resource to narrow the search area, given what is already known about historical mineralization.

An existing aerial magnetic survey highlights the local magmatic intrusion (QR stock) as well as several other mag-high anomalies along a roughly NE-SW trend that could be a series of related intrusive bodies. The magnetic anomalies and their halos should be tested with induced polarization (IP) surveys. These could potentially define chargeability and resistivity anomalies that can be drill tested either within intrusive bodies if a porphyry deposit is present or in their halos similar to historical mineralization mined at the QR Mine. All available geochemical, geological, structural and remote sensing data will be used to help refine the geophysical targets.

Once this information is refined it will help inform a systematic drill targeting program to test with multiple drill holes. It is recommended that samples should be analyzed for their multi-element geochemistry to aid with vectoring even in the absence of significant gold.

ABOUT QR MINE PROSPECT

The QR Mine Prospect property is located approximately 58 kilometers ("km") South-East from the city of Quesnel, accessible year-round, and approximately 111 km from the Cariboo Gold Project. It was previously operated by Kinross Gold Corp. from 1994 to 1998 mainly focusing on the Main and West Zone open pits and underground mining in the Midwest Zone. Due to the low gold price at the time, open pit and underground mining ceased in 1998 collectively producing a total of 118,004 ounces of gold (1.06 million tonnes at 4.1 g/t Au) over its mine life. In subsequent years, Cross Lake Minerals acquired the property in 2004 and conducted small scale open pit and underground operations.

The mineralization at the QR deposit is hosted by variably propylitic up to epidote-skarn-altered equivalents of a host volcanic and sedimentary rock sequence, which is spatially and temporally associated with an alteration halo around a diorite-monzonite intrusive body, known as the QR stock.

Figure 1: QR Mine Prospect – Regional Setting.





Figure 2: QR Mine Prospect – 2024 drill program overview.





Figure 3: QR Mine Prospect – Select drilling highlights.





Figure 4: QR Mine Prospect – Vertical Cross Section along QRM-24-010 ±5 m.





Figure 5: QR Mine Prospect – Photos of mineralization from the historic Kinross pit.





Table 1: Drill Hole Sample Length Weighted Assay Composites at QR Mine Prospect.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) QRM-24-001 No Significant assays QRM-24-002 64.00 65.00 1.00 3.41 QRM-24-003 No Significant assays QRM-24-004 88.20 89.00 0.80 4.95 91.40 92.00 0.60 6.65 QRM-24-005 34.00 34.75 0.75 4.68 66.00 66.65 0.65 4.54 QRM-24-006 18.00 19.00 1.00 3.68 25.85 30.00 4.15 13.61 Including 25.85 27.00 1.15 5.41 and 27.00 28.50 1.50 1.62 and 28.50 30.00 1.50 31.90 QRM-24-007 10.00 11.50 1.50 8.01 QRM-24-008 11.90 13.00 1.10 6.20 30.00 30.50 0.50 3.20 QRM-24-009 88.75 90.00 1.25 6.46 170.00 174.00 4.00 3.62 Including 170.00 171.05 1.05 5.92 and 171.05 172.00 0.95 1.56 and 172.00 173.00 1.00 3.09 and 173.00 174.00 1.00 3.69 183.00 186.55 3.55 14.10 Including 183.00 184.00 1.00 6.65 and 184.00 185.00 1.00 12.65 and 185.00 185.95 0.95 18.55 and 185.95 186.55 0.60 21.90 QRM-24-010 10.20 11.00 0.80 4.03 89.00 100.40 11.40 5.98 Including 89.00 90.00 1.00 10.10 and 90.00 91.00 1.00 8.44 and 91.00 92.00 1.00 10.60 and 92.00 93.00 1.00 4.85 and 93.00 94.00 1.00 4.56 and 94.00 95.00 1.00 6.34 and 95.00 95.90 0.90 2.37 and 95.90 96.80 0.90 5.99 and 96.80 98.00 1.20 1.71 and 98.00 99.00 1.00 7.33 and 99.00 100.40 1.40 4.57 108.00 109.25 1.25 9.69 QRM-24-011 67.00 71.00 4.00 3.34 Including 67.00 68.00 1.00 3.45 and 68.00 69.50 1.50 4.22 and 69.50 71.00 1.50 2.38 QRM-24-012 No Significant assays QRM-24-013 12.50 14.90 2.40 6.79 Including 12.50 13.10 0.60 12.95 and 13.10 13.60 0.50 4.46 and 13.60 14.25 0.65 3.26 and 14.25 14.90 0.65 6.43 46.45 47.00 0.55 12.55 52.00 54.00 2.00 13.21 Including 52.00 53.00 1.00 9.96 and 53.00 54.00 1.00 16.45 58.00 70.00 12.00 4.27 Including 58.00 59.00 1.00 11.40 and 59.00 60.50 1.50 4.07 and 60.50 62.00 1.50 0.66 and 62.00 63.50 1.50 5.64 and 63.50 65.00 1.50 2.39 and 65.00 66.00 1.00 0.26 and 66.00 67.00 1.00 2.34 and 67.00 68.00 1.00 5.94 and 68.00 69.00 1.00 8.15 and 69.00 70.00 1.00 4.06 101.85 104.70 2.85 3.35 Including 101.85 102.80 0.95 3.95 and 102.80 103.75 0.95 2.36 and 103.75 104.70 0.95 3.74

Note: All reported composite intervals are core length, true width is unknown at this time. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations at QR Mine.

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH (M) QRM-24-001 580708 5835964 1019 -83 158 158 QRM-24-002 580798 5835906 1033 -57 318 72 QRM-24-003 580798 5835905 1034 -63 325 72 QRM-24-004 580813 5835872 1028 -75 341 125 QRM-24-005 580979 5835795 1010 -58 35 101 QRM-24-006 580922 5836226 1059 -75 179 86 QRM-24-007 580965 5836229 1049 -60 176 80 QRM-24-008 581215 5836157 1062 -56 172 101 QRM-24-009 581328 5836239 1068 -55 28 293 QRM-24-010 581452 5836290 1065 -68 10 146 QRM-24-011 581504 5836257 1054 -69 18 170 QRM-24-012 581893 5836143 1013 -62 2 200 QRM-24-013 581613 5836250 1049 -50 11 128



Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel Downton, P.Geo., Chief Resource Geologist of Osisko Development, a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Assurance (QA) – Quality Control (QC)

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, British Columbia. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QA/QC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo., of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 30g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000 gram screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada, the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. In addition to considerable brownfield exploration potential of these properties, that benefit from significant historical mining data, existing infrastructure and access to skilled labour, the Company's project pipeline is complemented by other prospective exploration properties. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally sustainable mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

