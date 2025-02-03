Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 3 February 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 27 JANUARY 2025 TO 31 JANUARY 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 27/01/2025 285 € 16,1000 € 4 588,50 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 29/01/2025 1 879 € 16,1964 € 30 433,10 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 30/01/2025 3 500 € 16,2000 € 56 700,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 31/01/2025 3 075 € 16,7829 € 51 607,50 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

