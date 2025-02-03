Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 3 February 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 27 JANUARY 2025 TO 31 JANUARY 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchasedPurchase price per share Total amount of purchases PurposeMarket
27/01/2025285€ 16,1000€ 4 588,50Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
29/01/20251 879€ 16,1964€ 30 433,10Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
30/01/20253 500€ 16,2000€ 56 700,00Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
31/01/20253 075€ 16,7829€ 51 607,50Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu

2025.02.03 Share buyback program - weekly statement