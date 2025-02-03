Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 3 February 2025
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 27 JANUARY 2025 TO 31 JANUARY 2025
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Purchase price per share
|Total amount of purchases
|Purpose
|Market
|27/01/2025
|285
|€ 16,1000
|€ 4 588,50
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|29/01/2025
|1 879
|€ 16,1964
|€ 30 433,10
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|30/01/2025
|3 500
|€ 16,2000
|€ 56 700,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|31/01/2025
|3 075
|€ 16,7829
|€ 51 607,50
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
