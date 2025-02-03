MedBright AI Appointments Brandon Kou as Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “MedBright AI”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:Y30) is pleased to announce that Brandon Kou has joined MedBright AI as a Director, effective February 3, 2025, replacing Jaime Gerber.

Brandon Kou is a Managing Director at Wildcat Equity Partners, a family office based in the US investing in healthcare, media, technology, and infrastructure.

Previously, he was CEO and board member of Leef Brands, a publicly traded MSO (multi-state operator) in the legalized cannabis space. Under his guidance, Leef acquired multiple brands and companies leading to an eventual merger with one of the largest manufactures in the state of California. Mr. Kou was responsible for all aspects of the business including M&A, all public market activities and general strategy for the company taking it from a small single brand focused company to one of the largest operators in the US.

Mr. Kou co-founded Block Partners, a merchant banking and advisory group for blockchain and distributed ledger technology companies. He also co-founded Mavan Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on bringing technology opportunities to the Canadian capital markets.

Earlier, Mr. Kou was Co-Founder and General Manager of Steve Nash Enterprises, managing a portfolio of companies in media/entertainment, sports, and health/wellness, including Indochino, Sharecare, the Vancouver Whitecaps, Onebode and the Steve Nash Sports Club and Fitness World. He also ran Meathawk, a film production company. In addition to his responsibilities at Steve Nash Enterprises, Mr. Kou served as a Board of Directors proxy for Steve Nash Sports Club and Fitness World, a growing chain fitness clubs in Vancouver co-founded by Mark Mastrov.

Mr. Kou's background includes investment banking at Houlihan Lokey, and he brings strong knowledge and experience within the capital markets. He holds a degree from USC's Marshall School of Business.

The Company announces that 1,250,000 options have been granted to certain directors and officers at $0.035 for five years.

The Company expresses appreciation to Dr. Jamie Gerber for his contribution and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

Medbright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in diversified industries, including technology, health care and artificial intelligence. These include both public and private companies. Medbright has a focus on near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining its commitment to governance.

