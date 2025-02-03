Catalyst Announces Hiring of Craig Weynand as General Counsel

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, a leading provider of alternative and innovative investment solutions, today announced the hiring of Craig Weynand as General Counsel. In this newly created position, Mr. Weynand will serve as chief legal advisor, overseeing all aspects of legal and regulatory operations across the Catalyst organization.





Prior to joining Catalyst, Mr. Weynand worked as Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Secretary for Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Associated Capital Group that serves as the alternative investment arm of the Gabelli Group of Companies. Prior to his tenure with the Gabelli Group, Mr. Weynand held a variety of positions within the asset management industry, including General Counsel roles at NuWave Investment Management and Campbell & Company, Director of Investor Services at Graham Capital Management, and various due diligence and product development roles at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Weynand reports directly to Jerry Szilagyi, CEO.

“As we continue to grow as an organization, with increased assets under management and more sub- advisor partnerships, we believe it is important to have an experienced, talented General Counsel on staff,” Szilagyi said. “Craig brings with him nearly 35 years of experience in the investment industry, and we look forward to our organization benefitting from his wealth of knowledge.”

“I am excited to be a part of the impressive growth story here at Catalyst and am eager to contribute my industry insights to the remarkable efforts of the existing team,” Weynand said. “In this regard, I look forward to helping clients achieve their goals by delivering innovative investment solutions, while also adding to the quality and depth of the firm’s infrastructure as a whole.”

About the Catalyst Organization

Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds, Catalyst International, and Strategy Shares ETFs are fund families that make up the Catalyst Organization. The group currently offers 32 investment products that seek to produce income- and equity-oriented returns, while also seeking to manage risk and volatility. Catalyst offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The firm strives to provide innovative strategies to support financial advisors and their clients in meeting the investment challenges of an ever-changing global market environment. For more information on the organization and its various offerings, please visit: www.catalystmf.com, www.rationalmf.com, www.strategysharesetfs.com, or www.catalystucits.com.

