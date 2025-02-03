TX Rail Products, Inc. Reports Revenue Increase of 31% for First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

ASHLAND, Ky., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX Rail Products, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: TXRP), a supplier of rail and rail products to the U.S. coal mining industry, short line railroads and tunneling contractors, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Mr. Shrewsbury, CEO and Chairman of TX Rail Products, Inc., commented, "We delivered a 31% increase in revenue and generated positive cash from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. We have added multiple new customers, and importantly, geopolitical conditions are favorable for our offerings. We expect these conditions will remain favorable in the coming years, especially in states where we already have an established presence."

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $2.1 million as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 31.1%.

Cost of goods sold was $1.6 million as compared to $1.3 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 28.7%.

Gross profit for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased as a percentage of revenue from 20.4% to 21.9% when compared to the same period the prior year. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of revenue is the result of the mix of products sold in the current quarter.

Operating expenses for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $277,000 as compared to $216,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 28.2%.

Other income for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $607 as compared to other expense of ($5,100) in the same quarter the prior year.

Net income for the current first fiscal quarter was $178,000, compared to $102,000 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of 73.4%.

On December 31,2024, cash and cash equivalents were $260,000 compared to $114,000 as of September 30, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was $138,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0 for the first three months of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024. Net cash provided by financing activities for the first three months of fiscal year 2025 was $8,000 as compared to cash used in financing activities of ($107,000) for the same period the prior fiscal year. The increase in cash provided by financing activities was primarily the result of proceeds of $45,000 from a line of credit that was used for current operating needs.

Accounts receivable was $375,000 as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $641,000 as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 41.4%.

Inventory was $3.7 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 29.2% as compared to $2.8 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase in inventory is the direct result of higher product sales demand.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other applicable law. When used, the words "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "should", "expect", "plan", "assume" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements concerning future plans or results are necessarily only estimates and actual results could differ materially from expectations. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: our ability to implement our business strategy; our financial strategy; a downturn in economic environment; our failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of our innovation initiatives; risks from investing in growth opportunities; fluctuations in financial results and purchases; the impact of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters and tax matters; ineffective internal controls; our use of accounting estimates; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and our reliance on critical skills; impact of relationships with critical suppliers; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; the impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; our reliance on third party distribution channels; Securities and Exchange Commission regulations related to trading in "penny stocks;" the continued availability of certain financing provided by our CEO; and other risks, uncertainties and factors or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Notwithstanding the above, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, expressly state that the safe harbor for forward looking statements does not apply to companies that issue penny stocks. Because we may from time to time be considered to be an issuer of penny stock, the safe harbor for forward looking statements under the PSLRA may not be applied to us at certain times.

TX RAIL PRODUCTS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 Unaudited

Audited December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 259,504 $ 113,976 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $27,440 at December 31, 2024 and September 30,2024 375,292 640,511 Deposits on purchased products _ 91,702 Inventory 3,678,293 2,847,149 Other current assets 25,999 48,924 Total current assets 4,339,088 3,742,262 Property and equipment, net (Note 2) 352,680 365,019 Total Assets $ 4,691,768 $ 4,107,281 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accrued expenses, primarily to officers (Note 5) $ 90,410 $ 100,411 Accounts payable 482,135 60,148 Accrued interest to officer 559,726 559,726 Advances from officer (Note 5) 64,587 101,587 Stockholder/officers advances for operations-warehouse rent 234,000 228,000 Other current liability 178,487 197,281 Total current liabilities 1,609,345 1,247,153 Line of Credit (Note 7) 495,492 450,706 Note payable to officer (Note 5) 2,000,000 2,000,000 Total Liabilities 4,104,837 3,697,859 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) 0 0 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized no shares outstanding _ _ Common stock: no par value, 250,000,000 shares (Note 8) authorized, 45,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 8,703,344 8,703,344 Additional paid-in capital 4,809,295 4,809,295 Accumulated deficit (12,925,708 ) (13,103,217 ) Total stockholders' equity 586,931 409,422 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,691,768 $ 4,107,281 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.







TX RAIL PRODUCTS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2,076,103 $ 1,583,884 Cost of goods sold (1,622,360 ) (1,260,501 ) Gross profit 453,743 323,383 Operating expenses, except items shown separately below 135,373 81,350 Salary expense 78,997 68,334 Commission expense 41,132 61,322 Professional fees 9,000 _ Depreciation expense 12,339 4,915 Total operating expenses 276,841 215,921 Net income/(loss) from operations 176,902 107,462 Other income and (expense): Other income 1,833 _ Interest expense (1,226 ) (5,114 ) Total other income and (expense), net 607 (5,114 ) Net income/(loss) $ 177,509 $ 102,348 Net income/(loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Weighted average of common shares outstanding- Basic and diluted 45,000,000 45,209,042 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.









