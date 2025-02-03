Hudson RPO Launches Digital Division

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON) (the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Stephanie Edwards as its new Chief Digital Officer and Global Head of Enterprise Solutions. Ms. Edwards will lead and revolutionize Hudson RPO’s digital capabilities and enterprise strategies to enhance Hudson RPO’s ability to deliver innovative, cost-effective, and high-quality talent solutions to clients worldwide.

Ms. Edwards joins Hudson RPO following an accomplished decade-long career at Korn Ferry, where she held senior leadership roles including APAC President of Digital and Managing Director of RPO for Australia and New Zealand. She has a proven track record of integrating advanced technology into strategic global talent solutions that deliver measurable outcomes for clients.

As Chief Digital Officer for Hudson RPO, Ms. Edwards will spearhead the design and deployment of a next-generation digital suite, enabling Hudson RPO to tackle the most complex talent acquisition and talent management challenges with unparalleled precision and impact. In addition, Ms. Edwards will focus on developing and executing a cohesive strategy for large-scale global partnerships, streamlining processes, driving client-centric innovation, and delivering scalable, tailored solutions that create measurable business impact.

"Expanding our digital capabilities is essential to our goal of being the leading future-focused talent acquisition partner for our clients globally," said Hudson RPO CEO Jake Zabkowicz. "With Stephanie’s expertise in crafting transformative solutions, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients. Her commitment to developing a world-class digital suite will solidify Hudson RPO as the premier choice for organizations seeking innovative and cost-efficient talent strategies in every location and area of their business."

About Hudson RPO

Hudson RPO is a leading global provider of flexible and scalable total talent solutions. At Hudson RPO, people, process, and technology come together to ignite transformative change at mid-market and enterprise-level organizations worldwide. Taking a consultative and collaborative approach, we partner with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders around the globe to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success. Learn more at hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) owns and manages Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions provider.

