Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Noerresundby, Denmark, 3 February 2025

Announcement no. 05/2025



According to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them must give notice of their transactions with RTX shares to RTX and to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. RTX hereby publishes such notifications.

The transactions by COO Hans Henrik Petersen are documented in the attached PDF appendix.

RTX A/S

Attachments