Private LTE Market to Surpass USD 16.12B by 2032 Driven by Rising Demand for Secure, Reliable Connectivity | Reserch by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private LTE Market Size Analysis:

“The Private LTE Market size was USD 5.72 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.12 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Growth Drivers of Private LTE Networks

The Private LTE market is rapidly expanding due to the increasing demand for secure, high-performance connectivity to support IoT, automation, and critical communications. The emergence of IoT devices requires strong, low-latency networks for real-time operations in industries such as manufacturing, health, and energy. Shared spectrum solutions like CBRS and MulteFire have lowered deployment costs, and private LTE is now within the reach of small and medium businesses. Improved data privacy, security, and ease of integration with edge computing also drive adoption. Governments accelerate growth through initiatives such as smart cities, using private LTE in city management and public safety.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Nokia (Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), MX Industrial Edge)

Ericsson (Ericsson Private 5G, Industry Connect)

Huawei (eLTE Industrial Wireless Solution, LampSite)

ZTE (QCell, U-Safety)

NEC (NEC Private LTE Solution, Smart Wireless Transport Network)

Aviat Networks (CTR 8740, WTM 4000)

Samsung (Samsung Compact Core, Samsung Link Cell)

Affirmed Networks (Affirmed UnityCloud, Affirmed Mobile Core)

Athonet (Athonet EPC, Athonet Edge Node)

Airspan (Airspan AirUnity, Airspan AirVelocity)

ASOCS (CYRUS Private LTE, ASOCS Edge Cloud)

Boingo Wireless (Boingo Private LTE, Boingo Wi-Fi Offload)

Casa Systems (Axyom Ultra-Broadband Edge, Axyom Cloud-Native Core)

Cisco (Cisco Ultra Packet Core, Cisco Private 5G)

Comba (Comba Small Cell Systems, Comba Indoor DAS)

CommScope (OneCell Enterprise Small Cell, Era C-RAN Antenna System)

Druid Software (Raemis EPC, Druid Raemis Edge)

ExteNet Systems (ExteNet Private LTE, ExteNet Outdoor DAS)

Private LTE Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.72 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 16.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.2 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032



• Rising Demand for Data Security and Privacy Accelerates Private LTE Adoption

Segment Analysis

By Component

The infrastructure segment leads the market, contributing to 64% of the total revenue in 2023. This is because of the criticality of hardware equipment like base stations, core networks, and backhaul gear in private LTE rollouts. These include players such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Huawei who are leading in providing sophisticated infrastructure solutions to industries embracing private LTE.

The services segment is expected to witness the fastest expansion, with a projected CAGR of 12.89% from 2024 to 2032. The growth is being driven by the growing need for deployment, integration, and managed services. Planning, implementation, and maintenance of the network continuously are important to achieving the best functionality of private LTE networks, particularly in cases where a company does not have in-house skills.

By end-user

The manufacturing segment currently dominates the Private LTE market, accounting for a substantial 32% revenue share in 2023. This is primarily propelled by the transition to smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, where connectivity is central for facilitating automation, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring. Manufacturers are using private LTE networks to bring IoT devices and edge computing into their operations.

The utilities sector is expected to see the highest growth in the forecasted period 2024-2032, driven by the rising adoption of private LTE for smart grid management, energy monitoring, and predictive maintenance of critical infrastructure.

Private LTE Market Segmentation:

By Component

Infrastructure

Services

By Deployment Model

Centralized

Distributed

By Technology

Frequency Division Duplexing

Time Division Duplexing

By Frequency Band

Licensed

Unlicensed

Shared Spectrum

By End-user

Utilities

Mining

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Safety

Healthcare

Others





Key Regional Development

In 2023, North America emerged as the dominant region in the Private LTE market, holding an estimated 37% market share. These achievements are credited to fast-paced technology growth, rampant industrial digitization, and keen support for regional private LTE installations. Industry titans such as Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco, and Verizon are helping secure North America's leadership role through the provision of powerful private LTE solutions designed specifically for manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and public safety industries.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for private LTE, with an estimated CAGR of 14.02%. This expansion is driven significantly by the fast pace of industrialization, urbanization, and digitalization of businesses in nations like China, Japan, and India. For instance, India's Digital India program has promoted the uptake of CBRS-like spectrum models, facilitating low-cost private LTE deployments in industries like utilities and logistics.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Athonet introduced a new private LTE solution tailored for industrial IoT applications. Built on Athonet's 5G-ready core network, this versatile solution can be deployed in various industrial environments, such as factories and warehouses, enhancing operational efficiency and connectivity.

In January 2023, Nokia unveiled a new private LTE solution designed specifically for manufacturing. The solution focuses on boosting operational efficiency and productivity by connecting various devices, including sensors, machines, and robots, thereby facilitating smarter manufacturing processes.

