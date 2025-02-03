Sonoco To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”)(NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, will announce fourth quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.

Event: Sonoco Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Webcast



Time: Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I122828



Analysts and Participants will receive their unique dial in details with a PIN by email to join the conference call upon registration.



Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/608285367

About Sonoco

Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in high-value, sustainable packaging that serves some of the world’s best-known brands. Our portfolio is composed of leading products that serve large, attractive end markets for consumer and industrial packaging. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life™, we foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a sustainable future. With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, Sonoco has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world. Sonoco was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Contact: Roger Schrum

843-339-6018

roger.schrum@sonoco.com