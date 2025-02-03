AMPORTS Partners with CSX to Enhance Container Logistics at Baltimore’s Atlantic Terminal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPORTS, a premier provider of port logistics for over 60 years, today announced its partnership with CSX, one of North America’s largest intermodal rail service providers. AMPORTS will support CSX’s container transport operations at its Atlantic Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland, providing expert port logistics to ensure the seamless movement of cargo through the facility during the Howard Street Tunnel construction project.

“We are excited to support CSX’s operations at our Atlantic Terminal in Baltimore,” said Vee Kachroo, CEO of AMPORTS. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing customer-focused container handling, ensuring CSX and its customers benefit from seamless, efficient service.”

Under this agreement, CSX will manage transportation, while AMPORTS will provide handling services for containers at the Atlantic Terminal, leveraging its expertise in port operations, processing, and logistics solutions to ensure smooth transitions between rail and port services.

This marks the third rail partnership AMPORTS has established with a major railroad company, further solidifying its role as a trusted partner in creating strong, resilient supply chains. The Atlantic Terminal will enable seamless service along the I-95 corridor between Florida and Baltimore. This partnership reflects the shared vision of AMPORTS and CSX to innovate and optimize supply chain solutions that benefit customers and communities alike.

About AMPORTS

AMPORTS is one of North America’s largest and most versatile port logistics providers, with 13 locations across the United States and Mexico. With over six decades of experience, AMPORTS specializes in port logistics, auto processing, and supply chain solutions to support some of the world's largest businesses. The company is committed to efficiency, quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.amports.com.

Media Contact:

Ginella Diaz

Communications Manager

AMPORTS

ginella.diaz@amports.com

904-916-4885