Pipe Invests in Developer Features to Simplify Integration for Embedded Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipe , a fintech company partnering with software platforms to deliver embedded financial solutions for SMBs, today announced it has significantly expanded the Pipe Partner Portal with new developer tools. These features make it even easier for developers to embed Pipe’s capital services within their payments and software platforms. Unlike other embedded solutions, Pipe’s investment in developer capabilities supports its “tech-first” approach to enable partners to accelerate the delivery of capital to its small business customers.

Pipe Capital allows payment processors and vertical software companies to easily launch a capital product without the complexity, risk, and resources involved with building it in-house. Through Pipe’s infrastructure, SDKs and APIs, partners can embed Pipe’s proven capital offering into their own ecosystem seamlessly, improving merchant experience and monetizing payments in a mutually beneficial way. End merchants can then access capital easily, based on their secure transaction data from the partner platform, bypassing many of the hurdles of traditional financing.

Pipe’s capital services can be integrated in multiple ways, including a Pipe-hosted option that can launch in as little as a week, an Embedded UI that can be live within one-to-two weeks, and a Full API integration that lets you take complete control of the user journey in as little as four weeks.

Developer tools have been enhanced in the Pipe Partner Portal, a dashboard and resource center where partners can see merchant activity, track revenue share, and manage their side of the embedded relationship. The newly expanded portal experience helps developers seamlessly integrate Pipe’s products and easily troubleshoot any potential issues.

“Integrating with Pipe’s Embedded UI was an incredibly smooth process. The Partner Portal's self-serviceability and comprehensive documentation allowed us to move quickly, while Pipe's responsive tech team was always there to offer valuable guidance when needed,” said Deepak Colluru, Director of Product Management, GoCardless. “It was clear that the Pipe team was invested in our success, going above and beyond to ensure we had everything we needed. The experience was great from start to finish.”

Pipe places a high priority on not only giving qualified merchants fast, frictionless capital access, but also on making its embedded products simple and flexible for partners’ technical teams to integrate. Key benefits of the Pipe Partner Portal capabilities include:

Optimal visibility and transparency: Pipe’s API logs and object viewer enable rapid, self-served feedback and debugging.

Seamless integration: Pipe’s API references are automatically generated from its code, so the documentation is always up-to-date, ensuring a smooth integration for partners.

Real-time feedback: Webhooks deliver automated messages to partners and can now be easily managed and analyzed from the Partner Portal.

Security and access management: the Partner Portal now offers more granular user permissions and API key management, allowing you to always remain in control of your data and integration.

Ease of testing: Pipe offers a robust sandbox that allows developers to easily test the multiple use cases offered within its integrations, including simulation of production events like payments.



“As a software company committed to using technology to improve financial access, we know how important it is to work closely with the developer community,” said Nate Wiger, CTO, Pipe. “Engineering teams are the ones implementing our solutions to put them into the hands of SMBs. By expanding our Partner Portal with a growing set of developer tools and resources, we aim to make it even easier for our partners’ technical teams to embed Pipe solutions, from the initial implementation stage all the way to ongoing post-launch support.”

About Pipe

Pipe makes customer-friendly capital and smart financial tools accessible to growing businesses inside the software they use every day. Our embedded solutions are built to scale and give business builders across industries the power to grow on their own terms. To learn more, visit www.pipe.com or follow us on X @pipe.