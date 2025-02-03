EagleView and Verisk Join Forces to Streamline Property Insurance Claims

Rochester, NY AND Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView , a leading provider of aerial imagery and insights, and Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced the formal integration of EagleView Assess™ into Verisk’s industry-leading Xactimate® and XactAnalysis® platforms for property claims management.

EagleView Assess uses simple-to-fly, fully autonomous drones to deliver clear and consistent property imagery, precise measurements, AI-powered damage detection, and automated workflows to streamline insurance claims and document storm-related damages to determine the scope of repairs. With this new integration, roof reports and imagery from EagleView Assess will be available within:

Verisk’s Xactimate platform, which estimates repair and reconstruction costs for residential and small commercial structures.

Verisk’s XactAnalysis, which monitors claims data in real time to help catch errors, report on progress, and optimize performance, ultimately reducing claim processing costs.

For policyholders, EagleView Assess provides an improved experience by driving faster resolution of claims. While working with their insurance carriers, policyholders can more easily schedule roof inspections. Further, the imagery captured by EagleView Assess provides an objective record of damages helping eliminate the need for potential re-inspections and enabling faster decisions to help successfully bring claims to a close.

“As an organization that supports 24 of the top 25 insurance companies in the United States, EagleView understands the challenges carriers face. This collaboration is a direct response to wanting to best meet the needs of the insurance industry,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView. “I can’t wait to have our partners and new customers explore how powerful this integration will be.”

With this integration, Verisk customers can make requests from Xactimate and XactAnalysis projects for an “EagleView Assess Roof.” After the order is completed, EagleView’s 3D Roof Measurements, the corresponding Sketch® file and the images used to create the measurement report are uploaded to the user’s project. Custom status notifications can be sent so users can review and evaluate critical claims handling information.

“We are excited to expand our partner ecosystem capabilities with EagleView Assess to deliver best-in-class tools for claims and restoration professionals,” said Aaron Brunko, president of Property Estimating Solutions at Verisk. “This integration will offer our shared customers fast and reliable roof condition reporting exactly when they need it, on a platform uniquely equipped to meet the needs of insurance professionals working across all types of property claims.”

Xactware’s suite of products supports professionals in the property insurance, remodeling and restoration industries – driving accuracy, productivity, and efficiency in claims resolution. These solutions include estimating software programs for personal computers and mobile devices, as well as powerful online systems for replacement-cost calculations, estimate tracking and data trending in real time. Designed for adaptability, these solutions help Verisk clients deliver more accurate local estimates and task assignments for property insurance claims and empower users to achieve maximum efficiency in managing jobs and settling claims.

Interested customers can learn about EagleView Assess here , and Verisk Xactimate and XactAnalysis here .

Xactimate®, XactAnalysis®, and Sketch® are registered trademarks of Xactware Solutions, Inc., a Verisk company.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology providing solutions that revolutionize how its customers work. Known for its expansive 3 billion+ imagery library, EagleView property intelligence covers 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView holds more than 300 patents and leverages this technology portfolio to offer cutting-edge software, imagery, and analytics across various industries, driving faster and smarter decisions.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

