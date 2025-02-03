Sonoco’s EnviroCan® with a Metal Bottom Receives Pre-qualification for How2Recycle® Labeling

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, has received pre-qualification to carry the How2Recycle® ‘Check Locally’ label for its EnviroCan® Metal Bottom rigid paper container. The EnviroCan paper container body is made of 100% recycled fiber, 90% of which comes from post-consumer resources, a design that balances responsible materials sourcing with product and food safety. The metal bottom end is made of steel, one of the world’s most recycled materials.

The widely recognized How2Recycle on-pack label guides consumers with clear instructions for recycling at their location and demonstrates Sonoco’s ongoing efforts to develop innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for customers and consumers worldwide.

“Securing the pre-qualification for the EnviroCan Metal Bottom is the result of years of data and evidence collection as well as collaboration with recyclers,” said Sabrina Dixon-Ridges, Director of Global Operational Sustainability at Sonoco.

“With the How2Recycle pre-qualification, the EnviroCan solution meets customers’ performance expectations while providing quantifiable sustainable improvements,” said Scott Byrne, Vice President of Global Sustainability at Sonoco. “It’s a smart, reliable choice for brand owners to meet their sustainability goals and help drive the circular economy forward.”

According to a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) commissioned by Sonoco, recycling a paper container with a steel bottom end has 23.5% lower global warming potential when compared to landfilling steel, primarily because it decreases the need to mine for new iron ore, a key, raw material in steel production. It's also the world's most recycled material. The American Institute of Steel Construction estimates more than 70 million tons of scrap wind up at domestic mills each year, and more than 80% of steel products are produced from these recycled materials.

How2Recycle is North America’s most prominent standardized label system that allows companies to accurately communicate the recyclability of packaging. The on-pack labeling was created to provide consistent and transparent recycling information for US and Canada consumers.

"We're always proud to see that the collaboration and hard work of How2Recycle member companies can result in upgrades to a packaging format and a material's recyclability," said Paul Nowak, Executive Director of GreenBlue, parent nonprofit of How2Recycle. "With this effort, Sonoco is advancing sustainable packaging by not only improving the recyclability of their packaging but also ensuring that its product’s disposal instructions are easily understood by consumers.”

From convenient, on-the-go snack containers to bulk industrial packages, the EnviroCan Metal Bottom is available in a variety of sizes to showcase and carry products. To learn more about the EnviroCan® Metal Bottom or any of Sonoco’s sustainable rigid paper packaging solutions, visit sonoco.com/rigidpapercontainers.

About Sonoco

With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at sonoco.com.

About How2Recycle

Launched in 2012, How2Recycle is the leading on-pack disposal label program in the United States and Canada, comprising over 800 members and issuing labels for hundreds of thousands of packaging products. A project of the environmental nonprofit GreenBlue, How2Recycle simplifies the recycling process by providing clear, standardized instructions that help consumers get more materials into the recycling bin.

How2Recycle was developed by a Sustainable Packaging Coalition working group to offer consumers accessible and consistent on-pack disposal instructions. It has since become the most recognizable recycling label in North America. To determine a material’s recyclability, How2Recycle uses national data, evaluating factors such as applicable law, access to collection, sortation, technical reprocessability, and end markets. The program has set a new standard for on-pack disposal instructions and is driving industry leadership in sustainable packaging and consumer education across the supply chain.

