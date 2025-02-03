The Marquie Group Expands Whim Brand to Support Cancer Patients with Comfort and Wellness-Focused Products

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TMGI) is proud to announce a strategic shift in its Simply Whim subsidiary, refocusing the Whim brand on products designed specifically for cancer patients.

Following months of diligent effort, and the recent approval of two SEC registration statements, the company is now positioned to secure the funding necessary to advance its product development initiatives. CEO Marc Angell stated, “Whim was founded to offer women safe, effective, and beautiful products that bring moments of joy and elegance to their everyday lives. Our next phase takes this mission further by introducing wearable beauty care products aimed at enhancing the patient experience during chemotherapy.”

Angell further emphasized Whim’s personal connection to cancer research, noting, “As Whim’s founder continues her courageous battle with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), we have been deeply involved in the research of clinical trials and off-label drug studies to combat this aggressive disease. Recent breakthroughs in this area give us great hope, and we are forming an advisory committee to explore the potential for further involvement.”

Uplifting Product Line for Cancer Patients

Expanding on our mission, Whim will be launching a thoughtfully curated luxury Comfort Care Collection designed for women undergoing treatment, facing illness, or simply seeking a touch of comfort and inspiration. This collection is an elegant blend of practicality, beauty, and encouragement, featuring:

Glamorous slippers adorned with sparkling, meaningful brooches for a touch of whimsy;

Elegant, hand-embellished hats featuring detachable brooches and decorative patches, combining style and comfort;

Hand-adorned treatment bags, designed to help women feel confident and stylish during hospital visits, chemotherapy sessions, or spa retreats;

Wellness-infused beauty care, offering stress relief, relaxation, and energy-boosting benefits;

Inspirational art and keepsakes, bringing joy, positivity, and encouragement to any space.



Every detail is thoughtfully considered, with coordinated designs and elegant packaging to create a gift that uplifts and delights. Whim is more than a brand; it’s a reminder to find beauty and individuality in every moment, no matter the circumstances.

Recent data indicates a concerning rise in cancer incidence among younger populations, particularly among women under 50. This upward trend underscores the need for supportive products tailored to younger individuals undergoing cancer treatments. Developing comfortable, stylish, and empowering items such as hats, chemo overnight bags, elegant slippers, and premium bath and body products can significantly enhance the well-being of young patients.

Whim’s complete product line is available through SimplyWhim.com , Amazon, and its Public Square store. Meanwhile, the development of VitaWhims, AminoMints, Sanitea, and Insanitea remains on hold pending additional funding.

Whim’s Reach Through Music of Your Life

All Whim products are promoted through The Marquie Group’s subsidiary, Music of Your Life, the longest-running syndicated music radio network in the U.S. Heard on AM, FM, and HD stations nationwide—as well as globally online—the network has recently expanded its audience with an enhanced music catalog featuring the Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC). This upgrade delivers an unmatched listening experience in audio quality for streaming radio. Listeners can sign up for free and tune in at musicofyourlife.com .

With this renewed focus, The Marquie Group is committed to supporting cancer patients with products that offer beauty, comfort, and hope during their journey.

