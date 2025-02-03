Downtown Colorado Springs Mortgage Broker Celebrates Milestone of Helping 1,000 Local Families Achieve Homeownership

Colorado Springs, CO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 719 Lending, a premier mortgage broker in downtown Colorado Springs, has reached a significant milestone in its mission to make homeownership accessible to local families. The company announced today that it has successfully helped its 1,000th family achieve their dream of homeownership, marking a tremendous achievement in their commitment to serving the Colorado Springs community.



Operating from their downtown office at 104 S. Cascade Ave., 719 Lending has distinguished itself through its unique combination of cutting-edge technology and personalized service. This milestone reflects the company’s successful approach to modernizing the mortgage process while maintaining the human touch that clients value.



“Reaching this milestone isn’t just about the numbers – it’s about the thousand unique stories of families who trusted us to guide them through one of life’s most significant financial decisions,” said Timothy, CEO of 719 Lending. “Each of these families represents a dream fulfilled, and we’re honored to have played a part in their journeys.”



The achievement is particularly noteworthy given the company’s strong focus on serving military veterans through VA loans. Colorado Springs, home to multiple military installations, has a significant veteran population, and 719 Lending has made it a priority to support these service members in their transition to homeownership.



The company’s success can be attributed to several key factors:

A revolutionary digital platform that allows clients to complete the entire mortgage process online while maintaining personal support

Dedicated local expertise in the Colorado Springs market

Transparent communication through text, email, and an online portal

Face-to-face meetings with clients who prefer personal interaction

Specialized experience with VA loans and military families

Recent client Jordan Martin commented on the company’s approach: “We could contact them at almost any time when we had questions. They were patient with us even when we had ‘silly’ questions about the mortgage process. Very kind and easy to work with.”



The impact of 719 Lending’s work extends beyond individual families to the broader Colorado Springs community. By facilitating local homeownership, the company has contributed to the region’s economic growth and neighborhood stability. Their downtown location has also allowed them to maintain strong connections with local real estate professionals and community organizations.



Looking ahead, 719 Lending remains committed to its founding principles of transparency, friendliness, and honesty. The company continues to invest in technology while maintaining the personal touch that has helped them reach this significant milestone.



“As we celebrate helping our 1,000th family, we’re already looking forward to the next thousand,” added Timothy. “Our goal has always been to make the mortgage process as smooth and understandable as possible, and we’ll continue to innovate and improve our services for the Colorado Springs community.”



