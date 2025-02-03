PacBio Announces Appointment of David Ruggiero as Head of Global Sales & Service

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the appointment of David Ruggiero as the company’s new Global Head of Sales & Service.

Mr. Ruggiero brings over two decades of experience in sales leadership within the technology and life sciences sectors. Prior to joining PacBio, he served as Senior Vice President, North America for Sinch AB, a leading global provider of cloud-based communication solutions for business and mobile operators. In his role he led North American sales for the enterprise, mid-market segments. Before that, he held senior sales positions at Zoom Video Communications, Microsoft Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, where, as part of Life Technologies, he was Chief Commercial Officer for the Life Sciences Solutions Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to the PacBio team,” said Christian Henry, President and CEO of PacBio. “His extensive experience and proven track record in creating and leading high-performing sales teams in both technology and life sciences make him an ideal fit as we continue to seek to expand our global presence and deliver innovative sequencing solutions to our customers.”

In his new role, Mr. Ruggiero will oversee PacBio’s global sales and service operations, focusing on accelerating the adoption of the company’s sequencing platforms and enhancing customer support worldwide.

“I am excited to join PacBio at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Mr. Ruggiero. “I look forward to working with the team to build on PacBio’s strong foundation and drive further success in bringing cutting-edge sequencing technologies to researchers and clinicians around the world.”

Mr. Ruggiero is expected to start on February 10, 2025.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality, and completeness, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications, including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the uses, coverage, advantages, and benefits or expected uses, advantages or benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies; efforts to continue the Company’s expansion and presence globally, including in the clinical genomics market; efforts to accelerate the adoption of the company’s sequencing platforms and enhancing customer support worldwide; and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including potential performance, quality and regulatory issues; inability to expand into the clinical or other markets; and third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio's most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts

Investors:

Todd Friedman

ir@pacb.com

Media:

pr@pacb.com