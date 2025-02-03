Global Micro Data Center Market is expected to reach revenue of USD 33.0 Bn by 2033, at 20.0% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Micro Data Center Market is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 33.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 20.0%.

The global micro data center market is witnessing rapid growth driven by trends such as the usage of edge computing, IoT, and real-time analytics. All of these drive demand for localized data processing. These compact, modular units offer scalable and flexible forms of power, cooling, and storage, hence finding a perfect match in industries such as telecommunications, retail, and healthcare.

Micro data centers support AI applications and other low-latency applications as autonomous vehicles and decentralize IT operations. The 5G revolution and ever-increasing demand for data will continue driving this market upwards due to the need for real-time processing near data generation points.

The US Micro Data Center Market

The US Micro Data Center Market with an estimated value of USD 2.2 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a CAGR of 18.8% until reaching USD 10.4 billion by 2033.

The U.S. micro data center market is going through rapid growth, basically driven by increasing operative edge computing and real-time data processing, which results in higher localized storage needs. High adoption in IT, telecommunication, retail, and healthcare presents enormous growth for the market. Interest in micro data centers propels stronger demand for low-latency AI-powered systems, especially the ones suitable for IoT- and 5G-compatible networking applications. Deployments in rural and remote areas stand to ensure continuity of business and seamless connectivity. U.S. market leaders are focusing on the expansion of product portfolios to meet increasing demand in emerging hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises to drive future growth in the market.

Important Insights

Global Market: The global micro data center market is valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.0 billion by 2033.

The U.S. micro data center market is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2024 to USD 10.4 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 18.8%. Regional Insights: North America is anticipated to lead the global micro data center market, accounting for approximately 41.0% of the market share in 2024.

North America is anticipated to lead the global micro data center market, accounting for approximately 41.0% of the market share in 2024. Component Segment Insights: Solutions are expected to dominate the market, representing 61.2% of the total component segment in 2024.

Solutions are expected to dominate the market, representing 61.2% of the total component segment in 2024. Application Segment Insights: The Remote Office and Branch Office (ROBO) application is forecasted to lead, holding 44.9% of the global market share in 2024.

The Remote Office and Branch Office (ROBO) application is forecasted to lead, holding 44.9% of the global market share in 2024. Key Players: Major players in the global micro data center market include Schneider Electric, Dell Inc., Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton, and IBM, among others.

Major players in the global micro data center market include Schneider Electric, Dell Inc., Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton, and IBM, among others. Global Growth Rate: The market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0% over the forecast period.

Latest Trends

One of the key factors driving the growth of the global micro data center market is the emerging demand for edge computing. The growing adoption of IoT, AI, and 5G technologies demands localized data processing that is essential to ensure low latency and operational efficiency. Situated closer to the sources of data generation, micro data centers might help verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications process real-time data with comparative ease, thereby improving their overall system performance and customer experiences.

Micro-data centers are very much in demand due to their flexibility and scalability. These are pre-configured systems that are easy to deploy quickly and scale down due to growing business needs. Thus, it will go well for industries such as retail, finance, and logistics. Fast deployment at reduced costs than traditional data centers - modularity is showing the way securely to a future-proof scalable solution for the increasing demands in IT.

Micro Data Center Market: Competitive Landscape

The global micro data center market is highly competitive, with leading players like Schneider Electric, Vertiv, HPE, and Dell Technologies dominating the global micro data center market. These four firms are leading through the deployment of micro-modular, scalable data center solutions that meet the needs for edge computing, AI, and the IoT.

The market can be characterized by continuous innovation. In this respect, examples include Schneider's EcoStruxure Micro Data Center and Vertiv high-density solutions. New entrants also leave their mark on the landscape by providing niche solutions. This is also propelled by growing partnerships of micro data center providers with cloud service companies, forcing localized data processing and, thus, driving the growth of this market.

Some of the prominent market players:

Schneider Electric

Dell, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Eaton

IBM

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co.

Panduit Corp.

Zella DC

Other Key Players

Micro Data Center Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 6.4 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 33.0 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 20.0% The US Market Size (2024) USD 2.2 Bn North America Revenue Share (2024) 41.0% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Type, By Rack Unit, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Industry Vertical Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Solutions are foreseen to take over the major share of the global micro data center market, accounting for about 61.2% of the market share by 2024. Integration systems solve a set of operational requirements and present a comprehensive infrastructure for localized data processing, storage, and network management.

These pre-engineered solutions of micro data centers are preferred as scalable solutions, presenting quicker deployment, less operational cost, and better data security. The rapidly increasing demand for cloud computing, IoT, and big data analytics encourages further adoption.

They are all enhanced with modular and tailored designs that continue to make them more attractive since businesses can tailor configurations to serve specific needs, such as edge computing or disaster recovery.

Micro Data Center Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution Power Systems UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) Power Distribution Units (PDU) Backup Generators Cooling Systems Air Conditioning Systems Liquid Cooling Systems Monitoring and Management DCIM (Data Center Infrastructure Management) Solutions Remote Monitoring and Control Security and Access Control Systems Storage and Servers Compute Modules Data Storage Solutions

Services Consulting Services Installation and Deployment Maintenance and Support Integration Services Managed Services



By Type

Rack -based Micro Data Centers

Cabinet-based Micro Data Centers

Container-based Micro Data Centers

Modular Micro Data Centers

By Rack Unit

Up to 20 RU

20–40 RU

Above 40 RU

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application

Remote Office and Branch Office

Instant Data Center

Edge Computing

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Growth Drivers

The micro data center ensures a balance in demand for real-time data processing present across industries such as finance, healthcare, or manufacturing. Information is going to be done closer to the source, reducing latency, and thereby enabling much quicker decision-making, which is considered critical for detecting fraud and high-frequency trading within the financial industry.

Increasing IoT devices and AI-based applications are accelerating demand for micro data centers. These centers provide low-latency localized processing to support AI applications, smart cities, and autonomous vehicles.

Restraints

The high upfront costs of deploying micro data centers, including advanced cooling, servers, and power management systems, can deter adoption, especially among SMEs with tight budgets.

Security and compliance with various strict regulations are still an issue, even more so for industries that handle sensitive data. The distributed nature of micro-data centers makes them very vulnerable to cyber-attacks, theft, environmental risks, among other limiting factors to wider adoption.

Growth Opportunities

As part of the geographical breakdown, some of the major growth opportunities for micro data centers are in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. For these regions, 5G networking and smart city initiatives raise demand for localized data processing in the telecommunications, government, and retail industries.

The rollout of 5G networks and the resulting edge computing needs of the telecommunication segment increase the demand for micro data centers; moreover, several telecom operators are deploying these centers to control huge data traffic or achieve low latency processing, further driving the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global micro data center market as it holds 41.0% of the market share in 2024. A highly developed technological infrastructure across the region, huge use of edge computing, and headquarters of key market participants such as cloud service providers and data center operators have solidified the position of this region in the global market.

The United States represents one of the most developed nations in the world with a substantial contribution from leading technology companies that require different kinds of innovations in data processing, including micro data centers.

The regional adoption increase of IoT, AI, and big data is another drive for this, as businesses start pushing toward lower latency levels in data processing. It is further helped by massive support for research and development, along with considerable regulatory support-in particular, North America is likely to continue dominating the market through the forecast period.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Micro Data Center Market

June 2024: Schneider Electric expanded its ruggedized micro data center solutions, introducing new models designed to operate in harsh environments such as industrial and outdoor settings.

expanded its ruggedized micro data center solutions, introducing new models designed to operate in harsh environments such as industrial and outdoor settings. April 2024: Vertiv launched its next-generation rack-based micro data center solutions, focusing on edge computing use cases for telecom and retail industries.

launched its next-generation rack-based micro data center solutions, focusing on edge computing use cases for telecom and retail industries. February 2024: Dell Technologies announced an upgrade to its modular micro data center offerings, integrating AI-driven management systems for real-time data analytics and monitoring.

announced an upgrade to its modular micro data center offerings, integrating AI-driven management systems for real-time data analytics and monitoring. December 2023: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) expanded its GreenLake edge computing portfolio, including new micro data centers tailored for hybrid cloud environments.

expanded its GreenLake edge computing portfolio, including new micro data centers tailored for hybrid cloud environments. November 2023: Huawei launched a new micro data center series focused on IoT and 5G applications, particularly aimed at telecommunications and smart city projects.

launched a new micro data center series focused on IoT and 5G applications, particularly aimed at telecommunications and smart city projects. August 2023: Eaton Corporation announced a collaboration with Cisco to develop micro data center solutions for remote offices and edge locations, focusing on energy efficiency and scalability.

announced a collaboration with Cisco to develop micro data center solutions for remote offices and edge locations, focusing on energy efficiency and scalability. May 2023: Rittal introduced a new line of micro data centers optimized for high-performance computing (HPC) environments, targeting the BFSI and healthcare sectors.

