Greenhouse Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 78.7 Bn by 2033, at 10.3 % CAGR | Dimension Market Research

The Greenhouse Market size is expected to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 78.7 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2033.

A greenhouse is a house made of glass that can be used to cultivate plants. The sun’s radiations warm the plants & the air inside the greenhouse. The heat is captured inside and can’t escape out & warms the greenhouse which is vital for the growth of the plants. The same is the case in the earth’s atmosphere.

The US Overview

The Greenhouse Market in the US is projected to reach USD 8.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.7% over its forecast period.

The U.S. greenhouse market is expanding due to higher demand for locally grown, fresh produce and advancements in smart agriculture technologies. Consumers' aim for sustainability and organic farming is driving the adoption of greenhouse solutions, assisted by government incentives for sustainable practices. However, growth faces challenges from high initial costs and energy expenses. Balancing these factors is vital as the industry look to grow sustainably and affordably.

Important Insights

The Greenhouse Market is expected to grow by USD 43.1 billion by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 10.3%.

The plastic greenhouse is projected to lead in 2024 with a major & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

The hardware segment is set to lead the Greenhouse market in 2024.

The commercial growers segment is anticipated to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Greenhouse market.

Europe is predicted to attain a 33.5% share of revenue in the Global Greenhouse Market in 2024.

Global Greenhouse Market: Trends

Automation and Robotics : Higher usage of automated systems & robotics for planting, harvesting, and maintenance.

: Higher usage of automated systems & robotics for planting, harvesting, and maintenance. Hydroponics and Aquaponics : Increasing popularity of soilless farming techniques for higher efficiency & less resource use.

: Increasing popularity of soilless farming techniques for higher efficiency & less resource use. Renewable Energy : Integration of solar & other renewable energy sources to minimize carbon footprints and energy costs.

: Integration of solar & other renewable energy sources to minimize carbon footprints and energy costs. Data-Driven Farming: Usage of IoT and big data to monitor and optimize growing conditions and crop performance.

Greenhouse Market: Competitive Landscape

The global greenhouse market is highly competitive, with companies aiming for technological innovation and R&D in climate control, automation, and energy efficiency. To gain an advantage, firms engage in strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, focused on expanding their presence and providing integrated solutions for commercial growers and emerging markets.

Some of the major players in the market include Signify Holdings, Berry Global, Sotrafa, Logips B.V., Certhon, Agra Tech, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Signify Holdings

Berry Global

Sotrafa

Logips B.V.

Certhon

Agra Tech

Hort Americas

Richel Group

Stuppy Greenhouse

NETAFIM

Other Key Players

Greenhouse Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 32.6 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 78.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 10.3% The US Market Size (2024) USD 8.5 Bn Europe Revenue Share (2024) 33.5% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Offering, By Crop Type, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The commercial growers segment is anticipated to dominate the greenhouse market in 2024, driven by its popularity due to better control over growing conditions and increased crop yields. These growers are adopting greenhouse farming to use the latest agricultural technologies and trends, bolstered by government support such as subsidies, like India's NHB’s 50% subsidy on greenhouse projects.

In addition, research & educational institutes are set to grow rapidly, developing greenhouse technology and providing important hands-on training in modern agricultural techniques, supporting both students and farmers in this evolving field.

Greenhouse Market Segmentation

By Type

Glass Greenhouse Horticulture Others

Plastic Greenhouse Polycarbonate Polymethyl-methacrylate Polyethylene



By Offering

Hardware Sensors Irrigation System Lighting System Climate Control Systems Others

Software Cloud-based Web-based

Services System Integration & Consulting Managed Services Assisted Professional Services



By Crop Type

Fruits

Vegetables & Herbs

Flower & Ornamentals

Others

By End User

Retail Gardens

Commercial Growers

Research & Educational Institutes

Others

Global Greenhouse Market: Driver

Sustainable Practices : Growing adoption of eco-friendly & sustainable growing methods to meet consumer needs for environmentally responsible products.

: Growing adoption of eco-friendly & sustainable growing methods to meet consumer needs for environmentally responsible products. Technological Advancements : Integration of advanced technologies like automation, climate control systems, and LED lighting to improve efficiency & productivity.

: Integration of advanced technologies like automation, climate control systems, and LED lighting to improve efficiency & productivity. Urbanization : The rise in urban areas is driving the need for local, space-efficient food production solutions.

: The rise in urban areas is driving the need for local, space-efficient food production solutions. Consumer Demand: Public interest in fresh, organic, and locally-grown produce is boosting the market for greenhouse-grown crops.

Global Greenhouse Market: Restraints

High Initial Costs : A high capital investment is required for setup and technology.

: A high capital investment is required for setup and technology. Energy Consumption : High energy demands for climate control and lighting can create increased operational costs.

: High energy demands for climate control and lighting can create increased operational costs. Pest and Disease Management : Challenges in managing pests & diseases within controlled environments.

: Challenges in managing pests & diseases within controlled environments. Regulatory Constraints: Compliance with changing regulations and standards can complicate operations and increase costs.

Global Greenhouse Market: Opportunities

Vertical Farming : The growth of vertical farming techniques to maximize space & yield in urban areas.

: The growth of vertical farming techniques to maximize space & yield in urban areas. Climate Resilience : Ability to grow crops year-round and reduce climate-related disruptions to agriculture.

: Ability to grow crops year-round and reduce climate-related disruptions to agriculture. Consumer Trends : Growing demand for specialty and organic produce is opening new market segments.

: Growing demand for specialty and organic produce is opening new market segments. Technological Integration: Adoption of smart technologies & data analytics to optimize increase in conditions and improve efficiency.

Regional Analysis

Europe is set to lead the greenhouse market in 2024, capturing about 33.5% of revenue, with strong growth projected throughout the forecast period, which is due to the growing population and limited arable land, as traditional farming struggles to meet demand.

Greenhouse farming provides a viable solution by improving land use and ensuring consistent crop yields. Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth by 2033, driven by food security needs and high-yield farming techniques, with countries like Australia, Indonesia, and India, along with major players like Japan, Taiwan, China and South Korea, advancing greenhouse technology.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Greenhouse Market

August 2024: KUBO launched a changing cultivation strategy: CO2 Negative Cultivation, which creates a path towards sustainable horticulture & contributes to global efforts to combat climate change, and can transform horticulture from a CO2 emitter to a CO2 reducer.

KUBO launched a changing cultivation strategy: CO2 Negative Cultivation, which creates a path towards sustainable horticulture & contributes to global efforts to combat climate change, and can transform horticulture from a CO2 emitter to a CO2 reducer. August 2024: Helle-Tech Oy and Bloemteknik (Bloem) build a partnership to develop modular adjustable LED fixtures designed particularly for high wire and leafy green growers.

Helle-Tech Oy and Bloemteknik (Bloem) build a partnership to develop modular adjustable LED fixtures designed particularly for high wire and leafy green growers. June 2024: Rijk Zwaan unveils the building of its newest breeding greenhouse in Dinteloord, the Netherlands, which is dedicated to R&D related to new berry varieties.

Rijk Zwaan unveils the building of its newest breeding greenhouse in Dinteloord, the Netherlands, which is dedicated to R&D related to new berry varieties. February 2024: Bosch Berries revealed its plan to locate its first location in the United States right here in the commonwealth speaks volumes about what our state has to offer, which move uses the pre-existing greenhouse infrastructure to improve growing environments and implement new technologies.

Bosch Berries revealed its plan to locate its first location in the United States right here in the commonwealth speaks volumes about what our state has to offer, which move uses the pre-existing greenhouse infrastructure to improve growing environments and implement new technologies. December 2023: The Union Territory of Ladakh in India announced to building of 1,875 eco-friendly greenhouses with a total cost of INR 43.78 crore

