Viral Vaccines Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 93.42 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 8.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viruses including influenza, mumps, measles, and hepatitis can be among the world's deadliest killers. Researchers from all around the world are currently conducting various research projects. They're exchanging data to help underdeveloped countries increase lab capacity and create global surveillance networks to avoid disease transmission through immunization.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/viral-vaccines-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

An increased supply of vaccines is expected to meet the unmet demands through rigorous R&D to curb the spread of endemic illnesses. Pharmaceutical and drug companies, international organizations, philanthropic foundations, and hospitals are all working to provide people worldwide with cost-effective and timely immunization.

In addition, many areas under government supervision ensure that each person receives essential vaccines recommended by healthcare specialists at a reasonable cost. For example, the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine was given to 21 lakh children in Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, India, as part of the Universal Immunization Program (UPI).

One of the major driving elements for the growing contribution in a million-dollar market value is the high demand for vaccines. Further, government and corporate financing are propelling the R&D sector to develop new vaccines. For example, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Belgian pharmaceutical giant, cooperated with Vaxart, Inc., a biotechnology startup. This partnership was announced to rediscover oral influenza vaccinations in pill form.

The global market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to the rising demand for efficient treatments and accompanying R&D initiatives.

Segmental Analysis

Based on type, the global viral vaccines market is segmented into the preventive vaccine and therapeutic viral.

A preventative or prophylactic vaccine brings antigens into the body, usually through injection, so that the immune system can produce antibodies against them. As a result, individuals become resistant to the illness or disease.

Preventative vaccinations are widely used because they are effective. This segment's rise can be ascribed to its use as a preventative step to avert infection or disease. These vaccines are intended to boost a person's immunity. These vaccines, however, are not guaranteed to be 100% effective, as reactions vary from person to person. Healthy people can usually anticipate preventive immunizations to increase their immunity.

Preventive vaccines held the largest market share in 2020. The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, cutting-edge technology in vaccine production, increased funding from government and international organizations, and increased awareness about preventative care contribute to this large proportion.

Therapeutic vaccines assist an individual's body battle an existing illness or infection. It can be used to treat various illnesses, including infections, cancer, and others. Therapeutic vaccinations, unlike preventative vaccines, are administered after an infection has occurred to enhance antiviral immunity and alter the course of an illness. The therapeutic device segment's growth can be linked to its ability to teach the body how to defend itself. Factors such as the aging population and subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic infectious diseases are driving the segment.

Regional Insights

The global market has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market is divided into geographical categories to offer a more in-depth examination of the market from a regional standpoint.

The global market is projected to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic infectious illnesses, expanding support policies from local governments and international organizations, and technological advancements in vaccine manufacture.

In 2020, the Americas had the highest share of the worldwide market and were the leading revenue generators. This is due to increased research and development spending, increased illness incidence, and a surge in demand for safe and cost-effective vaccines.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest rate in the worldwide viral vaccines market. It's because of the growing elderly population, rising incidence of viral infections, expanding government activities, and higher vaccine penetration through immunization programs and enhanced preparation to deal with infectious disease epidemics in the United States.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/viral-vaccines-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global viral vaccines market size was valued at USD 45.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 49 billion in 2025 to USD 93.42 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). The global market is driven by an increase in the patient population suffering viral infections, a rise in the older population susceptible to viral diseases, and more.

The preventive vaccine sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable during the forecast period.

The influenza sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable by indication. Its dominance is attributed to the rise in influenza cases and increased disease awareness worldwide.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of prominent players and favorable regulatory scenarios. In the estimated period, the APAC region is expected to grow quickly.

The market is saturated by many key players such as CSL Ltd, Pfizer, Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others.

Competitive Players

CSL Ltd Pfizer, Inc. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation Sanofi GlaxoSmithKline plc Merck Group & Co. AstraZeneca

Recent Developments

March 2021- Sanofi reported investing USD 736.9 million for a high Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent influenza vaccine supply in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Segmentation

By Type

Preventive Vaccine

Therapeutic Viral

By Indication

Influenza

Human Papillomavirus

Hepatitis

Measles/Mumps/Rubella

Others

By Route of Administration

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Oral Administration

Others

By Patient Type

Pediatric

Adult

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals and Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/viral-vaccines-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter