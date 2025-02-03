King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Ranks 15th Globally







RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unprecedented achievement reflecting its excellence in specialized healthcare and medical research, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been ranked 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centres (AMCs) for 2025, cementing its position as the leading hospital in the Middle East and North Africa according to the Brand Finance ranking, while advancing five spots from last year. This recognition reflects KFSHRC’s series of ground-breaking achievements on a global scale. It became the first hospital worldwide to successfully perform a fully robotic liver transplant, a fully robotic heart transplant, and a robotic implantation of an artificial heart pump. Additionally, its leadership in precision medicine and minimally invasive surgeries has reinforced its reputation as a global reference centre for complex medical specialties.

The new ranking also highlights KFSHRC’s ability to surpass conventional benchmarks of competition, positioning itself as a global hub for research and development in biomedical sciences, genomics, and organ transplantation. Furthermore, the hospital is actively shaping the future of healthcare by leveraging artificial intelligence and the latest technological innovations in diagnostics and treatment.

Saudi hospitals have achieved remarkable global recognition in the latest rankings, reflecting the Kingdom’s continuous advancements in healthcare. King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre secured the 15th position worldwide, followed by King Fahd Medical City at 60th, King Khalid University Hospital at 106th, King Saud Medical City at 113th, King Abdullah Medical City at 130th, and the National Guard Health Affairs at 143rd, while King Fahad University Hospital ranked 187th, reflecting the continuous advancement of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector on the global stage.

Brand Finance, founded in 1996, annually evaluates over 500 institutions across various sectors worldwide, providing strategic insights to support data-driven decision-making.

KFSHRC is among the world’s leading institutions in specialized healthcare, a pioneer in medical innovation, and an advanced centre for research and education. Committed to advancing medical technologies and elevating healthcare standards worldwide, it collaborates with prominent local, regional, and international institutions to deliver world-class clinical, research, and educational excellence.

