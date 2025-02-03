BioAro launches AI-Driven PanOmiQ with Ultrafast Whole Genome Sequencing Analysis Technology

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAro, a global leader in precision health and genomics, will unveil its groundbreaking AI-powered PanOmiQ platform at the prestigious Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) in Silicon Valley. This Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) solution achieves unparalleled efficiency, reducing analysis time to under two hours and generating Variant Call Format (VCF) files in under five minutes. This historic milestone in medical and computing science redefines the landscape of precision medicine and AI-driven genomic analysis.

This innovation represents a transformative leap in global healthcare, combining speed, accuracy, and affordability to make precision medicine more accessible than ever before. “PanOmiQ isn’t just a technological advancement-it’s a game-changer for global healthcare,” says Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, Chairman and CEO at BioAro. “By cutting genome analysis time from days to hours, we’re making precision medicine available to everyone, not just the privileged few. This innovation allows clinicians to act on real-time genetic insights, shifting medicine from reactive treatments to proactive, preventative care. This is how we extend human longevity and make personalized health a universal reality.”

BioAro’s commitment to innovation is evident in its continuous pursuit of cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that enhance diagnostic accuracy and expand accessibility to genomic medicine. By integrating AI into genomic analysis, PanOmiQ effectively eliminates the bottlenecks of traditional sequencing methods, which have historically been time-consuming and cost prohibitive. This breakthrough enables researchers, healthcare providers, and institutions to expedite precision diagnostics, optimize treatment plans, and significantly reduce the burden on healthcare infrastructure.

Dr. Raja B. Singh, Chief Scientific Officer at BioAro, will showcase PanOmiQ at PMWC, highlighting its ability to democratize precision health through AI-driven genomic technology. By eliminating the high costs and complexity of traditional Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), PanOmiQ makes advanced genomics accessible to hospitals, researchers, and underserved communities worldwide. This innovation paves the way for new possibilities in cancer research, rare disease diagnostics, and infectious disease monitoring, reinforcing the critical role of AI in shaping the future of healthcare.

One of PanOmiQ’s most remarkable achievements is its proficiency in variant calling. In August 2024, PanOmiQ achieved a 100% match in variant calling during proficiency testing conducted by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), solidifying its position as one of the most accurate genomic platforms available. This level of precision ensures that clinicians and researchers can trust the insights derived from genomic data, leading to better patient care and groundbreaking discoveries.

“We’re not just making genomics faster; we’re making it smarter and more precise,” says Dr. Raja B. Singh. “AI-driven accuracy at this scale ensures that patients receive the most reliable genetic insights, leading to better diagnostics, targeted treatments, and groundbreaking discoveries in fields like cancer research and rare genetic diseases. This is the future of precision medicine.”

The unveiling of PanOmiQ at PMWC Silicon Valley marks a transformative moment in healthcare innovation. By harnessing AI-driven genomic analysis, PanOmiQ enables faster, personalized treatments, reduces healthcare costs, and expands access to precision medicine in underserved regions. From advancing cancer research and rare disease treatments to monitoring infectious diseases in real-time, this groundbreaking platform empowers clinicians and researchers to deliver proactive, preventative care, ultimately improving patient outcomes and extending human longevity.

Healthcare providers worldwide face significant challenges in delivering timely and accurate diagnoses, particularly in regions with limited access to advanced medical technologies. PanOmiQ bridges this gap by providing an efficient, scalable, and cost-effective genomic analysis solution. This advancement is particularly crucial in oncology, where rapid genome sequencing can inform personalized treatment strategies and improve survival rates. Similarly, in the study of rare genetic diseases, PanOmiQ’s capabilities accelerate diagnosis and enable early intervention, transforming patient lives.

PanOmiQ is more than just a Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) platform-it is the World’s Fastest Multi-Genomic Platform. Its advanced AI-powered analytics extends to Whole Exome Sequencing and microbiome analysis, covering skin, oral, gut, and vaginal microbiomes in real-time. This comprehensive approach to genomics allows researchers and healthcare professionals to gain deeper insights into the interplay between genetics and microbiomes, further advancing the field of precision health.

By integrating microbiome analysis, PanOmiQ enhances the understanding of how microbial ecosystems influence human health. This is particularly relevant in personalized nutrition, immunotherapy, and chronic disease management, where microbiome composition plays a critical role. The ability to conduct real-time microbiome assessments allows clinicians to tailor interventions with unprecedented accuracy, optimizing patient care on an individual level.

“The ability to analyze an entire genome at the population level in under two hours is a historic leap in medical science,” Dr. Kapoor concludes. “We’re not just decoding DNA faster; we’re rewriting the future of healthcare.”

By accelerating genomic analysis and expanding access to precision medicine, PanOmiQ is poised to transform the global healthcare landscape. The implications of this innovation are profound, ranging from improved disease prevention strategies to personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique genetic profile. As BioAro continues to drive innovation, the company remains steadfast in its mission to make precision health a reality for all.

About BioAro

BioAro is a pioneering precision health and genomics company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Specializing in Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, CF-DNA testing, Epigenetics such as Telomere, Methylation, Gene Expression Analysis, Cancer Sequencing, Pharmacogenomics, Microbiome Testing, and AI-Powered Bioinformatics, BioAro is at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare innovation. Through its cutting-edge genomic, longevity, and precision health solutions such as BioELR, Biongevity, The BioSport, and BioGut Clinic, BioAro is transforming patient outcomes, accelerating medical research, and shaping the future of personalized medicine.

