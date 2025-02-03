Company announcement no 3-2025

Søborg, February 3, 2025

Konsolidator completes private placement

In company announcement no. 2-2025, Konsolidator A/S (“Konsolidator”) announced the resolution by the Board of Directors to issue up to 1,055,965 new shares in a private placement. 580,781 new shares have been subscribed for by existing investors in the amount of DKK 2.2m. For the remaining 475,184 shares, Konsolidator received a binding commitment from a new investor to subscribe for such shares at a share price of DKK 3.788 in connection with another capital increase to be completed at a later point in 2025, subject to approval from the shareholders at the annual general meeting on March 13, 2025.

Konsolidator announces the completion of the private placement as 580,781 new shares have been subscribed for at a share price of DKK 3.788 per share. Each new share will have a nominal value of DKK 0.04, corresponding to a capital increase of nominal DKK 23,231.24.

Subject to settlement, the new shares and the related capital increase will be registered at the Danish Business Authority no later than on February 7, 2025, following which the company will have a registered share capital of nominal DKK 955,007.24. The share capital will consist of 23,875,181 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.04. Each share carries one vote, corresponding to a total of 23,875,181 votes.

The new shares represent approximately 2.5% of Konsolidator’s share capital before the capital increase and 2.4% of Konsolidator’s share capital after the capital increase.

The new shares are issued in a temporary ISIN, DK0063742986, which will be merged with the ISIN code of Konsolidator’s existing shares, DK0061113511, as soon as possible after the capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority. The temporary ISIN will not be admitted to trading. Expected admission to trading of the new shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is February 10, 2025.

Following registration of the capital increase, the authorization in section 3.1.8 of the articles of association for the Board of Directors to issue shares without pre-emption rights has been reduced to a nominal value of DKK 110,470.44.

The updated articles of association are available at www.konsolidator.com/investor/.

Contacts

Chair: Michael Moesgaard Andersen, mobile +45 6060 6969

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com





Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

