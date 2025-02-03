Graphiant’s Blakely Purtill Honored as a CRN® Channel Chief

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of private, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Blakely Purtill to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

"Blakely’s recognition as a CRN Channel Chief is a testament to her tireless dedication and remarkable contributions to Graphiant’s partner ecosystem," said Khalid Raza, CEO at Graphiant. "Her leadership has positioned our channel strategy to deliver exceptional value while meeting the evolving needs of our enterprise customers."

Blakely joined Graphiant two years ago, bringing a wealth of experience from industry giants Cisco and Zscaler, where she cultivated her expertise in distribution, channel development, and enterprise sales. At Graphiant, she has redefined the company’s indirect channel strategy and achieved significant results by creating profitable partnerships and enabling high-value solution sales.

Under her leadership, the channel program at Graphiant has achieved new heights, including meeting and exceeding sales targets, simplifying the partner onboarding processes, and developing co-marketing campaigns that drive lead generation. Blakely’s focus on partner success is evident in her ability to develop strategies that meet the unique needs of individual partners, build trust, and foster long-term, mutually beneficial growth.

Blakely’s 2025 vision includes integrating AI, expanding managed services offerings, and strengthening the technical capabilities of Graphiant’s partner community. She has earned a reputation as a leader who commands the confidence of the market and her partners by bringing simplicity, ease of doing business, and value to the market through innovative initiatives.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of a private, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SD-WAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant’s NaaS provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. Graphiant NaaS combines performance, security, agility, and affordability to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & IAG Capital. Learn more at www.graphiant.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

