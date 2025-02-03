Antoine Jebara is Now a Three-Time CRN Channel Chief

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRN ® has named JumpCloud ’s Antoine Jebara as a 2025 Channel Chief. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, releases the Channel Chiefs list every year. It showcases the top leaders in the IT channel who work tirelessly to ensure success with their partners and customers.

“I am incredibly honored to be recognized as a CRN Channel Chief for the third year running,” said Antoine Jebara, general manager of channel business and co-founder, JumpCloud. “This acknowledgment highlights JumpCloud's commitment to simplifying IT for our MSP partners. Together, we're transforming the IT channel.”

Under Jebara’s leadership, JumpCloud has continued to build an extensive network of partners. Jebara played a key role in launching the JumpCloud Partner Program in 2024. The program aims to improve collaboration and partner growth. It delivers the best IT solutions to customers in a rapidly changing market.

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content, and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online beginning February 3 at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.

Learn more: https://www.jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Community | Podcast | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources