Altcoin.University Empowers Crypto Startups with Revenue-Sharing Guide Submissions

Cheyenne , WY , Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altcoin.University, a premier educational hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency learning, is launching an innovative opportunity for crypto startups to showcase their projects while generating revenue. Through its new Project Course Submission Program, startups can submit educational guides about their projects on a revenue-sharing basis, providing valuable insights to learners while gaining visibility in the crypto community.

This initiative is designed to bridge the gap between emerging blockchain projects and an audience eager to understand and engage with the latest innovations in the industry. By offering founder-led or expert-curated courses, startups can educate users on their project’s mission, technology, tokenomics, and real-world applications—all while earning a share of the course revenue.

How It Works:

1. Submit a Guide – Crypto startups can propose and develop a structured educational guide tailored to their project.

2. Get Featured on Altcoin.University – Approved guides will be hosted on the platform, exposing them to a growing audience of blockchain learners.

3. Earn Revenue – Instructors and project teams will receive a percentage of the guides sales, creating a sustainable and educational promotional channel.

We believe that education is key to adoption. By allowing startups to create and monetize educational content, we’re fostering a more informed crypto ecosystem while giving projects a new way to connect with their audience

Altcoin.University invites Web3 projects, DeFi protocols, NFT platforms, and blockchain innovators to participate in this unique program. Whether launching a new token or building a decentralized application, startups can leverage this initiative to educate, engage, and expand their community.

Interested projects that are listed or about to be listed on an exchange can apply now at Altcoin.University to submit their guides submission for review. We will announce the chosen startups monthly underneath the submission form on the submission page.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or more information, please contact:

Press Contact:

Email Support@altcoin.university

Telegram https://t.me/+xZblvGVxqF01ZDRh

Website https://Altcoin.University





