Vietnam Strengthens its Position in the Global Rare Earth Market with Projected Exports of $332.77 Million by 2034

Vietnam's rare earth resource reserves rank second in the world, reaching 22 million tons, second only to China. Vietnam's rare earth deposits are concentrated in the northern region, such as Lai Chau Province and Ha Giang Province. However, Vietnam's rare earth industry is still in its early stages of development, with limited rare earth ore mining and processing capabilities, and the depth of the industrial chain is not as good as that of China and Australia. In 2023, Vietnam's rare earth production was estimated to be about 600 tons, with great room for expansion.



Vietnam's rare earth exports are mainly concentrated in the field of light rare earth oxides. Due to the lack of advanced separation technology and high-end processing capabilities, its export products have low added value. According to the publisher's analysis, as the international market demand for rare earths increases, Vietnam is actively attracting foreign investment to promote the improvement of the rare earth industry chain.

In the mineral exploration, mining, processing and utilization plan from 2021 to 2030 and the vision to 2050, Vietnam has determined that for rare earths, from now to 2030, it will complete the relevant tasks of the two Laizhou rare earth mine licensed exploration projects, explore, upgrade and expand the mines with mining licenses, and invest in new exploration in Laizhou, Lao Cai and Yen Bai; and promote the construction of rare earth oxide processing plants. It is expected that by 2030, Vietnam's rare earth metal compound production will reach 20,000-60,000 tons per year.



The total export value of Vietnam's rare earth metal compounds in 2023 was approximately US$100 million, and the export value of Vietnam's rare earth metal compounds from January to October 2024 was approximately US$33 million. It is expected to maintain a steady growth rate in the next few years.





The main export destinations of Vietnam's rare earth metal compounds from 2021 to 2024 are Hong Kong, China, Japan and other places. The main companies importing rare earth metal compounds from Vietnam include Integral Materials Investment Co., Qiandong Rare Earth Group and Ganzhou Rare-Earth Metals Ltd.



In recent years, the global new energy, electronic information industry and environmental protection technology industry have developed rapidly, and the market prospects of rare earth compounds are becoming more and more broad. As an emerging country with rare earth resources, Vietnam's rare earth compound industry will gradually increase its status and influence in the international market.



With the continuous progress and development of Vietnam's rare earth metal compound industry in development, processing, technology and other aspects, as well as the inflow of foreign capital, the steady increase in international rare earth metal compound market demand and the pursuit of supply chain diversification, Vietnam's exports of rare earth metal compounds are expected to continue to grow in the next few years.

Report Scope:

The Import and Export of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam (January-October 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam (January-October 2024)

Average Export Price of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations and Buy Volume of Vietnam's Rare Earth Metal Export Market

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Buyers of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam and Their Import Volumes

How to Find International Distributors and International End Users of Rare Earth Metal Exports in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Rare Earth Metal Compounds Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Export of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Select Companies Featured Include:

Integral Materials Investment Co.

Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Ganzhou Rare-Earth Metals

Shin-Etsu Vietnam

Showa Denko Rare-Earth Co.

Vietnam Rare Earth Company

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $120 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $332.77 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Rare Earth Metal Compounds Exports Market



2 Analysis of Rare Earth Metal Compounds Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam

2.2 Major Exports Destinations of Vietnam's Rare Earth Metal Compounds



3 Analysis of Major Export Destinations of Vietnam's Rare Earth Metal Compounds (2021-2024)

3.1 Hong Kong (China)

3.2 China

3.3 Japan

3.4 South Korea

3.5 Austria

3.6 Thailand



4 Analysis of Major Buyers in the Export Market of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 INTEGRAL MATERIALS INVESTMENT CO, LTD

4.2 QIANDONG RARE EARTH GROUP CO, LTD

4.3 GANZHOU RARE-EARTH METALS LTD



5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 SHIN-ETSU VIETNAM

5.2 SHOWA DENKO RARE-EARTH CO LTD

5.3 VIETNAM RARE EARTH COMPANY LIMITED



6. Monthly Analysis of Rare Earth Metal Compounds Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Rare Earth Metal Compounds Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Rare Earth Metal Compounds Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Export of Rare Earth Metal Compounds in Vietnam, 2025-2034



