TPC Group Announces Senior Executive Retirement and Succession Plan

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group Senior Vice President, Performance Materials and Sustainability, Charles Graham, has announced his intentions to retire from the Company effective February 28, 2025. Mr. Graham has been with TPC Group for more than 12 years and has made significant contributions to the growth of the business and the Company’s leadership position as a leader in crude C4 petrochemicals and a leader in the chemicals industry.

“Charlie has been a great leader in our business driving significant improvement on all fronts. He is one of the best known and respected leaders in our industry. He will be missed by the organization and the industry, and we extend our sincere appreciation to his commitment to our organization and wish he and his family the best in this exciting and long-awaited chapter in their lives,” said TPC Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Dineen.

Adrian Jacobsen, who currently serves as Vice President, Specialty Products and Octane Enhancers, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial. Mr. Jacobsen will assume responsibility for all three business segments, including Performance Materials, in addition to logistics, customer service and operations planning.

Dan Valenzuela, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, assuming greater responsibility, including the addition of the procurement, purchase to pay and corporates development functions.

“We know these changes will help us achieve improved organization efficiency and better align resources with those who have responsibility and accountability within the organization,” said Mr. Dineen. “I’m pleased with the continuing commitment we have made to grow and develop our employees, which has enabled these leaders to successfully broaden their respective responsibilities. I am confident in their ability to ensure we are meeting our goals and objectives to continue to grow the business and our leadership position in our industry.”

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of more than 80 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.