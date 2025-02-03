Viventium Expands Scheduling Software with Open Shift Management, Enhancing Scheduling Flexibility and Streamlining Operations for Skilled Nursing Facilities and Senior Living Communities

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, the leading SaaS-based human capital management platform serving the healthcare industry, announces the addition of Open Shift Management to Viventium Scheduling, Viventium’s proprietary and innovative workforce management tool tailored to facilities and communities in the healthcare industry. Open Shift Management boosts staffing and compliance by enabling employees to apply for open shifts on their mobile devices while providing administrators with the data to quickly and confidently grant the shifts to the most suitable employees with the click of a button. The feature minimizes the risk of understaffing and reduces costs and reliance on staffing agencies.

Open Shift Management is custom-built to help facilities and communities achieve staffing quotas and ratios by reducing last-minute callouts. It helps keep staffing priorities clear by highlighting shifts requiring immediate attention and providing comprehensive employee insights at every request for data-driven decisions while complying with union and organizational rules.

“Open Shift Management is a robust feature of Viventium Scheduling that promotes a balanced approach as it improves scheduling efficiency, increases employee engagement, and reduces the stress of last-minute staffing gaps,” said Navin Gupta, CEO of Viventium. “We remain committed to addressing the complex staffing requirements impacting skilled nursing facilities and senior living communities by creating this collaborative environment for smooth, transparent staffing operations.”

"Our software suite is consistently optimized from the direct feedback of our clients,” said Zishe Glauber, CPO of Viventium. “Viventium’s Open Shift Management addition to our workforce management solution stands out because it is specifically tailored to the needs of facility- and community-based care."

About Viventium

Viventium provides a SaaS-based human capital management solution that is focused on the healthcare industry. The company’s mission is to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. By providing specialized software and expert guidance, Viventium helps its clients throughout the lifecycle of each caregiver. The company has clients in all 50 states and supports over 500,000 client employees each year.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com

