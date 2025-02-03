Rebranded VSiN Las Vegas 1230 The Game Brings 24-7 Sports Betting Talk Format to Vegas Radio Listeners Just Ahead of Biggest Sports Betting Day of the Year

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Las Vegas is expanding its partnership with VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, to deliver 24-7 sports betting content to Las Vegas radio listeners. Launching today, the rebranded VSiN Las Vegas 1230 The Game provides sports enthusiasts the expert sports betting insights and analysis they need – all straight from the floor of one of the biggest sportsbooks in the world at Circa Resort and Casino, stationed in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to announce the rebranding of 1230 The Game as VSiN Las Vegas 1230 The Game, solidifying our long-standing partnership with VSiN,” said Natalie Marsh, General Manager at Lotus Broadcasting. “As one of the first stations to bring VSiN content to terrestrial radio, we've always shared a commitment to delivering the best in sports betting insights to our listeners. This next step underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge content and highlights the growth and impact of VSiN in the world of sports broadcasting.”



VSiN Las Vegas 1230 The Game delivers news, analysis, and insights that bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. As the voice of the sports betting industry, VSiN delivers the most credible, actionable information to sports fans and betting enthusiasts by tapping the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts, legendary book makers, former athletes, and league executives.

“Like everyone else involved in this partnership, I'm very excited to see the rebranding of 1230 The Game become officially VSiN Las Vegas 1230 The Game,” said Q Myers, Las Vegas Sports Network Program Director and On-Air Host on Raider Nation Radio 920. “We have had a lengthy partnership with VSiN and all this does is continue to grow it and take it to the next level. Excited about what's to come next with the dedication from us and VSiN, forming VSIN Las Vegas 1230 The Game.”

“Lotus has been an amazing partner in helping VSiN build a passionate local following, hungry for credible sports betting information. It’s that passion, and the excitement of being at the center of the sports and entertainment capital of the world, that we try to capture for our audience in the rest of the country,” said Brian Musburger, president and chief business officer at VSiN. “We’re excited to kick off this relationship in time to bring non-stop coverage of the Big Game to our local listeners.”

This 24-7 sports betting programming launches just ahead of the single biggest sports betting event of the year and VSiN will deliver non-stop coverage leading into Super Sunday, including reports directly from the action in New Orleans. VSiN personalities Adam Schein, John Hansen and Jonathan Von Tobel will do shows live on location.

The network will showcase insights from all of its experts, professional bettors and bookmakers on Super Sunday with live coverage from Las Vegas beginning at 5 a.m. Pacific and continuing through midnight.

And while Las Vegans can tune into VSiN Las Vegas 1230 The Game for this special coverage, fans around the country can get the up-to-the-minute Big Game analysis on SiriusXM Channel 158, YouTube TV, the VSiN Watch app , and elsewhere. See the full programming lineup here.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 350 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, and VSiN.com/Podcasts.

VSiN’s newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

About Lotus

Lotus Communications Corp. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Lotus owns and operates 46 radio stations and a digital agency, The radio stations serve Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Boise, Fresno, Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, Seattle and Tucson radio markets.



Lotus Communications Corp. established in 1962 and is one of the largest privately owned radio station groups in the United States. Lotus was founded by Howard A Kalmenson with the purchase of KWKW one of Los Angeles’ original heritage Spanish Language station. James Kalmenson, son of Howard Kalmenson, is an Executive VP of Lotus and he continues to fulfill the legacy of his father. Lotus Las Vegas has 8 radio stations including music, sports and Spanish formats.

