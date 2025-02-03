Fitness World Canada partners with RUNVAN for 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness World Canada has been announced as the official fitness partner of RUNVAN for all 2025 races, including the First Half, BMO Vancouver Marathon, Jerome Classic (Track and Field), Turkey Trot, and Great Trek. Kicking off with the First Half on February 9th, the partnership aims to support runners with access to advanced recovery tools, expert advice, and facilities designed to help them prepare for race day, perform their best, and recover quickly.

As part of this partnership, Fitness World is driving initiatives designed to support participants to ensure they have access to training facilities and complete recovery solutions in order to have a successful race day experience. These initiatives include:

On race day, Fitness World will provide a cool-down zone at every finish line featuring free Hypervolt sessions and plenty of space to stretch, promoting recovery as a key component of every runner’s routine. Free Week for Runners: All 2,000 participants can claim a free week at Fitness World to get race-day ready. Runners can take advantage of top-tier recovery amenities, including Normatec, Hydromassage, Human Touch chairs, and more.

“We know that runners put in a great deal of effort during their training, and having access to the right tools to perform their best and recover effectively can be a game changer”, shares Chris Smith, President and CEO of Fitness World. “We are proud to partner with RUNVAN this year to be able to meet everyday athletes where they’re at, supporting them through training, race day and beyond in their journey to increase playspan, and live a long, healthy and active life”.

The First Half hosted by RUNVAN on February 9th will kick off a jam-packed race schedule in 2025 that runs through to the fall.

For more information about the partnership and upcoming race-day initiatives, visit https://www.fitnessworld.ca/blog/runvan-2025-first-half-marathon/ .

About Fitness World Canada:

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym with 17 locations across the Lower Mainland. Committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, Fitness World offers inclusive spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, personalized programs, and numerous amenities starting at just $12.49 bi-weekly. Visit www.fitnessworld.ca for more information.

About RUNVAN:

The Vancouver International Marathon Society RUNVAN is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization (Registration number S22985) maybe best known for organizing Canada’s largest Marathon race. RUNVAN relies on a dedicated group of volunteer Board of Directors and nearly 3,000 volunteers to annually organize the First Half, BMO Vancouver Marathon, Granville Island Turkey Trot and Great Trek participant events, as well as the Jerome Classic for both elite athletes and spectators.