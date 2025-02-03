Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) Announces $300,000 in Grant Funding to Improve Diagnosis and Treatment of Sarcoidosis

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) has awarded three pilot grants in the amount of $100,000 each, to Dr. Satish Sati from the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Claire Rice from the University of Bristol, and Dr. Shaikh Muhammad Atif from the University of Colorado. This year’s funding represents a 500% increase from the previous year’s funding and supports early-stage research projects that show significant potential to drive meaningful progress in sarcoidosis diagnosis, treatment, and patient care.





The FSR Pilot Grant program, initiated in 2018, seeks to fund innovative research in both clinical and basic science settings. Applications are rigorously evaluated for their overall strategy, methodology, and potential for impact, with particular emphasis on interdisciplinary approaches and transformative outcomes.

"FSR is committed to advancing innovative research that addresses the unique challenges of sarcoidosis," said Mary McGowan, CEO of FSR. "This year's Pilot Grant recipients embody the spirit of discovery and determination that is essential to improving patient outcomes. We are honored to support their work, which has the potential to make a profound impact on the lives of those affected by sarcoidosis."

Dr. Satish Sati’s project entitled, The Role of Type 1 Innate Lymphoid Cells in Sarcoidosis, focuses on the role of type 1 innate lymphoid cells (ILC1s) as biomarkers and therapeutic targets in sarcoidosis. Using cutting-edge techniques such as single-cell and spatial transcriptomics, his work could lead to the development of the first reliable blood-based diagnostic test for sarcoidosis.

"This FSR pilot grant represents a crucial steppingstone in our quest to improve sarcoidosis diagnosis and treatment," said Dr. Sati. "Our discovery of elevated ILC1s in sarcoidosis patients opens exciting possibilities for faster diagnosis, better disease monitoring, and potentially new therapeutic strategies."

Dr. Claire M. Rice’s project entitled, Cell-free DNA as a Biomarker for Neurosarcoidosis, aims to assess the potential of cell-free DNA as a non-invasive biomarker for neurosarcoidosis, potentially reducing the need for invasive procedures like brain biopsies and shortening diagnostic delays.

"We are delighted to receive this generous award from FSR," said Dr. Rice. "This research could contribute to improvements in the diagnostic pathway for people with sarcoidosis affecting the nervous system. We are excited about the potential to avoid invasive procedures such as brain biopsy and to reduce diagnostic delays.”

Dr. Shaikh Muhammad Atif’s project, Understanding the Role of Aspergillus nidulans Induced Immune Responses in Sarcoidosis, employs a humanized murine model to study immune responses triggered by Aspergillus nidulans. His work aims to uncover mechanisms driving sarcoidosis progression and identify novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets.

"I am deeply grateful to FSR for this award," said Dr. Atif. "The outcome of these studies will provide unparalleled insights into the immunopathogenesis of sarcoidosis, enabling biomarker discovery and therapeutic innovation.”

For more information about the FSR Pilot Grant, visit https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/pilot-grants/.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—that can form in one or more organs. Despite advances in research, sarcoidosis remains challenging to diagnose, with limited treatment options and no known cure. Approximately 175,000 people live with sarcoidosis in the United States

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for those living with the disease through research, education, and support. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $7.2 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information about FSR and its community programs, visit: www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

