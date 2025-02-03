Publication on February 3, 2025.

Not regulated information.

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS TO BE ANNOUNCED

ON TUESDAY 18 FEBRUARY 2025

EVS Broadcast Equipment will announce its full year 2024 results on February 18th, 2025, after market closing.

CONFERENCE CALL

! PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED !

The day after, EVS will hold a conference call in English at 10.00 am CET with financial analysts and institutional investors. Other interested parties may join the call in a listen-only mode. The presentation used during the conference call will be available shortly before the call on the EVS website.

Participants must register using the link provided below.

1. Online registration: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/0d1b606f-6ecb-4455-a5c5-3a69fe5da5af@e61db0b4-dfbe-49fe-acd3-c1668c3573cb

ANNONCE DES RESULTATS D’EVS POUR L’ANNEE 2024 LE MARDI 18 FEVRIER 2025

EVS Broadcast Equipment annoncera ses résultats de l’année 2024 le mardi 18 février 2025, après clôture des marchés.

Le lendemain, EVS tiendra une conférence téléphonique en anglais à 10h00 CET pour analystes financiers et investisseurs institutionnels. Les autres personnes intéressées peuvent l’écouter, sans poser de questions (« listen-only mode »). La présentation utilisée pendant la conférence téléphonique sera disponible sur le site d’EVS peu avant le début de celle-ci.

Les participants doivent s’enregistrer via le lien ci-dessous.

1. Online registration: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/0d1b606f-6ecb-4455-a5c5-3a69fe5da5af@e61db0b4-dfbe-49fe-acd3-c1668c3573cb

EVS 2024 JAAR RESULTATEN WORDEN BEKEND GEMAAKT OP DINSDAG 18 FEBRUARI 2025

EVS Broadcast Equipment zal de resultaten van het jaar 2024 bekendmaken op 18 februari 2025, na het sluiten van de beurs.

De dag erna om 10u00 CET zal EVS een teleconferentie houden in het Engels voor financiële analisten en institutionele beleggers. Andere geïnteresseerden kunnen passief deelnemen aan de conferentie in “listen-only mode”. De presentatie die gebruikt zal worden tijdens de teleconferentie zal beschikbaar zijn op de website van EVS kort voordien.

Deelnemers moeten zich vóór de conferentie registreren via de onderstaande link.

1. Online registration: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/0d1b606f-6ecb-4455-a5c5-3a69fe5da5af@e61db0b4-dfbe-49fe-acd3-c1668c3573cb

For more information, please contact:







Veerle De Wit*, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 04. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com ; www.evs.com



