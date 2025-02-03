2024 financial statements: significant reduction in net loss

Evry, 03 February 2025 – 5:45pm: Global Bioenergies' Board of Directors today approved the 2024 annual financial statements, which have been audited by the Statutory Auditor and show a significantly reduced loss of €-5.9M.

Samuel Dubruque, Chief Financial Officer of Global Bioenergies, comments: “In two years, we have managed to halve our net loss (€-12.0M in 2022, €-8.7M in 2023 and €-5.9M in 2024). The Company has reorganized itself to match its new partnership development model, which enables us to reduce expenses by optimizing allocated resources. We anticipate that 2025 will result in a further reduced net loss.

We are also holding discussions with our banking partners to negotiate the payment schedule of our debts, aiming at postponing any repayments beyond 2025, which would extend our financial visibility with our current cash position until September 2025. If we were unable to reach an agreement with our banking partners in the coming months, new financing would be required to meet our debt repayments”.

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, adds: “Our new technical approach, which will combine our technology with the one of a major international industrialist, will enable us to drastically reduce the CAPEX1 and OPEX2 of isobutene production and its conversion into SAF. We can now set our sights very high in this field: to take over from HEFA, the only commercially exploited technology to date, but which will soon plateau because it relies on limited resources (used cooking oil and tallow oil). We are more convinced than ever of the need to provide decarbonizing solutions in a world that sometimes seems resigned to global warming and its many consequences”.

  • Group Profit & Loss Account

€ thousandsfrom 01/01/24
to 30/12/2024
12 months		from 01/01/23
to 31/12/2023
12 months		from 01/01/22
to 31/12/2022
12 months
    
Operating income4,6928,9101,715
Operating expenses-11,436-18,621-14,907
Operating profit (loss)-6,744-9,711-13,192
    
EBITDA-4,428-6,878-11,383
    
Financial profit59107-95
Non-recurring items-428-239-147
Income tax (CIR)-1,251-1,187-1,447
    
Net income (loss)-5,861-8,656-11,986
  • Details of operating income

Details of operating income (€ thousands)202420232022
Sales3613,249698
Operating subsidies4,1882,698895
Change in inventories-3121,530-118
Other4551,432240
TOTAL4,6928,9101,715

Operating income consists mainly of operating subsidies recognized under the Isoprod and Prénidem projects from ADEME.

  • Details of operating expenses

Details of operating expenses (€ thousands)202420232022
Staff4,1744,5534,287
Laboratory390346343
Industrialization/Commercialization1,5068,7786,713
Rentals and maintenance1,0601,034850
Intellectual property320390323
Amortization2,3861,590703
Other1,6001,9311,688
TOTAL11,43618,62114,907

Operating expenses have decreased mainly on industrialization and production items, as the work carried out during the first half of the year on the demo plant at Pomacle Bazancourt was brought to completion. No such expenditure was necessary in the second half of the year.

  • Group Balance Sheet

Assets (€ thousands)31/12/2431/12/2331/12/22 Liabilities (€ thousands)31/12/2431/12/2331/12/22
         
Intangible assets69327539 Capital908906749
Tangible assets4862,4713,612 Share premium-10,53816,029
Assets under construction-77401 Balance carried forward-918-2,769-2,708
Financial assets3493411,546 Profit (loss)-5,861-8,656-11,986
     Equipment subsidies1292,758463
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS9043,2176,097 EQUITY-5,7422,7782,547
         
Inventories4022192,592 PROVISIONS19853110
Receivables3,1442,2473,647 Conditional advances and loans13,08812,45111,486
Cash4,69211,6738,768 Trade payables1,4752,4115,580
Marketable securities171171173 Tax and social security liabilities625559502
Prepaid expenses338378300 Other debts and deferred income731,352
         
CURRENT ASSETS8,74615,03815,480 PAYABLES and DEFERRED INCOME15,19515,42318,921
         
TOTAL ASSETS9,65118,25421,577 TOTAL LIABILITIES9,65118,25421,577

The Group's balance sheet shows a gross cash position of €4.7M at 31 December 2024. The Company is currently holding discussions with its banking partners to negotiate the payment schedule of debts. Excluding bank repayments, monthly cash consumption is around €0.6M.

  • 2024 highlights and recent events

2024 was marked by the efforts made and then the decision to stop the search for financing the project to build a 2,500-ton plant dedicated to cosmetics, in a general context that was highly unfavorable to financing first industrial projects. The Company then decided to redirect its efforts in SAF by forging partnerships with major manufacturers to strengthen the competitiveness of its process by 2030. In the meantime, the Company is maintaining its ambitions in the cosmetics sector, which serves as a steppingstone for the SAF market (same molecules, same process).

As a reminder, the Company's process is one of only a dozen solutions to be ASTM certified. The Company has developed a process for producing SAF from plant-based resources, and has also demonstrated through a proof-of-concept that its process could be used to produce e-SAF, i.e. from a resource derived from the combination of CO2 and hydrogen produced from renewable electricity, in this case e-acetic acid, which could be produced by industrial players in the future. Europe favors the use of e-SAFs going forward, as they have the advantage over bio-SAFs of not requiring plant products or agricultural or forestry land.

As part of its strategic repositioning, the Company announced today3 that it has signed a Term Sheet with a major international industrialist to co-develop a SAF production process combining its technology with the partner's proprietary technology. This combination will significantly reduce capital expenditure and production costs, making it the most promising technology to take over after the HEFA4 process.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

As a committed player in the fight against global warming, Global Bioenergies has developed a unique process to produce SAF and e-SAF from renewable resources, thereby meeting the challenges of decarbonising air transport. Its technology is one of the very few solutions already certified by ASTM. Its products also meet the high standards of the cosmetics industry, and L'Oréal is its largest shareholder with a 13.5% stake. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

1 CAPEX: Capital Expenditures
2 OPEX: Operational Expenses
3 Press Release: Signature of a term sheet to combine two technologies and bring SAF production to the next level, 03 February 2025
4 HEFA: Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids

